Three Bulldogs Earn Spots on NCBWA All-America Teams
Mississippi State had three baseball standouts earned spots on the 2024 National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association's (NCBWA) All-America Teams.
Dakota Jordan and Jurrangelo Cijntje were named NCBWA Second Team All-Americans, while Khal Stephen was a third team selection. Cijntje becomes the first pitcher since Landon Sims in 2021 to earn multiple All-America honors in a season. This is Jordan and Stephen's first All-America honors. Jordan was picked as a Freshman All-American last season.
Jordan led the team in home runs (20) and RBIs (72), multi-hit games (26), multi-RBI games (21), slugging percentage (.671) and hits (85). Jordan has the seventh-best batting average in the SEC hitting .354. His dominance helped him win the Ferriss Trophy for being the best collegiate player in the state of Mississippi, while landing a spot on the All-SEC Second Team, being a semifinalist for the 2024 Golden Spikes Award and being a 2024 Charlottesville All-Regional Team member.
Cijntje tied for the team lead in wins with eight and led the team in strikeouts with 113. He had four games this season where he tallied double-digit strikeouts. In 90.2 innings, opponents hit .211 off Cijntje and he posted an ERA of 3.67, the ninth-best ERA in the SEC.
Cijntje was also named a Second Team All-American by Perfect Game on Wednesday. He becomes the first player at Mississippi State to accomplish this feat since RJ Yeager in 2022 and the first pitcher to do so since 2021.
Stephen led the Bulldogs in wins (eight--tied with Cjinte), innings pitched (96.0) and ERA (3.28). His 3.28 ERA is the fifth-best ERA in the SEC this season. He finished second on the team with 107 strikeouts and was named First Team All-SEC and a Charlottesville All-Regional Team member.
This news comes one day after Jordan, Stephen and Cijntje were named to the ABCA/Rawlings South All-Region First Team while sophomore shortstop David Mershon was named to the Second Team.