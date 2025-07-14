Three things Mississippi State fans should know after first day of MLB Draft
The first four rounds of the 2025 MLB Draft has concluded and as far as Mississippi State fans should be concerned it was a good night.
Two Mississippi State signees were drafted and those two high school prospects won’t be coming to Starkville for Brian O’Connor’s first season. There are still 16 more rounds to go, but there are some signs that should give Mississippi State an optimistic feeling this morning.
Here are the three most important things for Mississippi State fans should know after the first day of the MLB Draft:
Jack Bauer goes undrafted
Hailed as one of two players with the highest ceiling in this year’s draft, Bauer had been ranked as the 44th overall draft prospect by MLB.com and for good reason. He’s a left-handed pitcher that has hit 103 mph. That alone makes him a great prospect.
However, the MLB Draft isn’t like the NFL Draft and teams make decisions not just based on immediate needs. There are other factors, such as selected players wanting a higher salary than their slot value, and teams will be wary of drafting players early that they can’t sign.
Multiple reports have stated Bauer will ask for a mid-first round slot value deal. ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel had Bauer as a first round draft pick in almost every version of his mock draft, so those reports aren’t surprising.
But they gave fans hope that Bauer might actually come to Starkville next season. The results of Sunday night’s first four rounds should only reinforce those hopes.
Bauer remains undrafted after four rounds and with the penalties given to teams that fail to sign a player drafted in the first 10 rounds, the fact the left-handed fireballer hasn’t been undrafted is a great sign.
JoJo Parker drafted No. 8 overall; twin brother remains undrafted
Unsurprisingly, the highest-rated signee in Mississippi State’s recruiting class heard his name called early Sunday.
JoJo Parker, a shortstop from Purvis, Miss., was selected eighth overall by the Toronto Blue Jays. With a slot value of $6.81 million, nobody will be surprised if Parker never wears maroon and white.
His twin brother, Jacob, isn’t as highly-rated. He’s the No. 109-rated prospect by MLB.com and went undrafted Sunday night. It’s still likely Jacob is drafted within the next six rounds, but the fact he hasn’t already been drafted gives some hope that he may come to Starkville.
Remaining draft prospects
Out of all the Mississippi State-affiliated draft prospects, only two were drafted in the first four rounds. JoJo Parker was the first and RHP Landon Harmon was the other. That still leaves several players for Mississippi State fans to wait to hear their fate.
At this point, there’s some hope any of these players could be convinced to forgo a professional career and come to Mississippi State. But don’t celebrate until at least the 10th round of the MLB Draft.
Mississippi State Players to Watch for in MLB Draft
44. Jack Bauer, LHP, Lincoln-Way East (IL)
109. Jacob Parker, OF, Purvis (MS)
122. Pico Kohn, LHP, Mississippi State
184. Aidan Teel, OF, Virginia*
Gehrig Frei, UTL, Mississippi State
Davion Hickson, RHP, Rice*
Peter Mershon, C, Eastside (SC)
Parker Rhodes, RHP, Greenfield-Central (IN)
Evan Siary, RHP, Mississippi State
Noah Sullivan, DH/P, Mississippi State
Richie Swain, P, Timberland (MO)