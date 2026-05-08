Tomas Valincius Carves Up Auburn in Mississippi State’s Series-Opening Win

Some nights you can feel it from the first pitch. Tomas Valincius had that look again.

No. 11 Mississippi State’s ace hasn’t been bad by any stretch the last two weekends, but he also hasn’t been the version of himself that spoiled everyone through March and early April.

LSU tagged him a bit. Texas got three runs off him in five innings. Nothing alarming, just not the standard he’s set.

Against sixth-ranked Auburn, he snapped right back into form in a 10-3 win Thursday night.

Valincius carved through the Tigers for 6.2 innings, striking out 13 and walking nobody. He retired the first 13 batters he faced and looked completely in control from the jump.

It helped that he could breathe a little after the first inning, because Bryce Chance gave him a four-run cushion with a grand slam. Once that ball cleared the wall in left, Valincius settled into a rhythm that Auburn never really disrupted.

Beans served up a grand salami 🫘 pic.twitter.com/EIHL0jTyHw — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) May 8, 2026

He didn’t give up a hit until the fifth. He didn’t give up a run until his final batter, when a two-run homer ended his night. Even then, he walked off to a standing ovation from 12,658 people who knew exactly what they’d just watched.

It was the kind of outing that reminds you why he’s been the anchor of this rotation all season.

And the Bulldogs didn’t waste it. Jack Bauer, another lefty from Illinois, took the ball and was perfect for the final 2.1 innings with two strikeouts. Between the two of them, Auburn never had much room to breathe.

The offense did its part by spreading things out. Mississippi State scored in five different innings and got at least one hit from eight different players.

The whole night really hinged on that two-out rally in the first. Blake Bevis singled, Noah Sullivan followed with another, Jacob Parker walked, and Chance unloaded the bases with his second grand slam of the year. Auburn starter Jake Marciano never recovered and took the loss after giving up four runs in two innings.

Complete performance pic.twitter.com/zbWvQYRR59 — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) May 8, 2026

For Mississippi State, this one matters. It’s a series-opening win over a top-10 SEC team, and it strengthens a postseason résumé that already looked solid.

More than that, it was a reminder of what this team looks like when Valincius is Valincius.

They’ll try to take the series tomorrow at 7:30 p.m., and if their ace just reset the tone for May, they’re in a good spot.