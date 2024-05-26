Cowbell Corner

Two Bulldogs Selected to the SEC All-Tournament Team

Mississippi State has two players selected to the All-SEC tournament team. 

Jacob Bain

Connor Hujsak
Connor Hujsak / Mississippi State Athletics

It was a successful week for the Mississippi State baseball team in Hoover. The ultimate goal of this tournament is an SEC championship, but the price is the national championship. 

The Bulldogs took a positive step toward that goal as they are now in an excellent position to be one of the 16 host sites for the NCAA tournament. However, it is still up in the air whether they will host, but the latest projections from D1 Baseball have the Bulldogs as the 16 seed. 

It was a confusing week in Hoover. State played well but not its best despite beating a consensus top-five team in Texas A&M and dropping a 6-5 decision to the number one seed, Tennessee. MSU only got a combined one hit from stars Dakota Jordan and Hunter Hines, but they prevailed anyway due to other players stepping up. 

Connor Hujsak was one Bulldog selected to the tournament team as he got the game-winning hit in both State wins. The center fielder hit a two-run home run to walk off Ole Miss and got a two-RBI single in the top of the ninth to give State a 5-3 lead over Texas A&M. 

The Goffstown, N.H. native finished the week with five hits and seven RBIs and made a couple of nice grabs in the field. 

Brooks Auger pitched game one of the tournament for the Bulldogs against the Rebels. The former Hinds Community College Eagle has worked primarily out of the bullpen this year but was given the ball for a crucial game for his team and had the game of his life. 

The Farmerville, La. native threw 78 pitches over eight innings, allowed one run, and had 13 strikeouts. 

 

2024 SEC All-Tournament Team

 

P: Luke Holman, LSU

P: Brooks Auger, Mississippi State

C: Cole Messina, South Carolina

DH: Hayden Travinski, LSU

1B: Blake Burke, Tennessee

2B: Steven Milam, LSU

3B: Tommy White, LSU

SS: Michael Braswell III, LSU

OF: Connor Hujsak, Mississippi State

OF: Kavares Tears, Tennessee

OF: Calvin Hewett, Vanderbilt

 

Most Valuable Player: Blake Burke, Tennessee

Jacob Bain first joined Cowbell Corner as an intern, and was promoted to lead day-to-day coverage in Starkville of Mississippi State sports in 2023. His primary beats include football, baseball and basketball. He's originally from Fulton, Miss.