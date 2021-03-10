WATCH: Chris Lemonis discusses 10-0 win over Grambling State

For a second game in a row, Mississippi State has shut out its opposition.

The No. 3 Bulldogs rolled to a 10-0 win over Grambling State on Tuesday night at Dudy Noble Field. Eight different MSU pitchers combined on a two-hit shutout and the Bulldogs broke the game open with a five-run fifth inning.

After the contest, MSU head coach Chris Lemonis met with reporters to break it all down, as well as discuss a variety of topics. Watch Lemonis' full postgame press conference with the video at the top of this page.

