WATCH: Chris Lemonis Discusses MSU's Series Loss to Missouri

It was a weekend to forget for Mississippi State. The No. 3 Bulldogs fell to Missouri 16-8 on Saturday as the Tigers shockingly took two out of three games from MSU over the last three days.

Following Saturday's defeat, State head coach Chris Lemonis met with reporters to discuss what all went wrong for his club. You can view Lemonis' full postgame press conference with the video at the top of this page.

