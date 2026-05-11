Where Mississippi State Baseball Landed In New Top 25 Polls After Auburn Series Loss

The weekend wasn’t too kind to Mississippi State baseball.

After a dominant series-opening win against then-No. 6 Auburn, the Bulldogs dropped a heartbreaking one-run loss in game two and then suffered their first run-rule loss of the season in the finale.

It wasn’t what anyone, including the Tigers, expected to happen this weekend. But at least the top 25 voters aren’t punishing Mississippi State too much.

The Bulldogs fell only two spots in both the D1Baseball.com and Baseball America Top 25, coming in at No. 13 and No. 12, respectively.

Here’s what Baseball America said about the Bulldogs:

“The final three weeks of Mississippi State’s season looked challenging and, so far, that’s held true. The Bulldogs dropped a series to Texas last week, then lost another weekend series to a top-10 opponent in Auburn this week. After capturing Friday’s game, they dropped two straight to lose the series.

“Ace Reese was as good as any player in the country this week. Reese went 12-for-19 with three home runs, nine RBIs and a whopping 23 total bases.”

The two spot drop lines up with the number of spots Mississippi State fell in the NCAA RPI rankings. The Bulldogs are No. 12 in those rankings, one spot ahead of archrival Ole Miss. They also are in seventh place in the SEC standings, which would give them a first round bye at the SEC Tournament.

🚨 NEW NCAA TOP 25 RANKINGS 🚨



Team-by-team breakdown below: https://t.co/4zBKndZXk2 pic.twitter.com/qDPYLC4pB8 — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) May 11, 2026

Next up for Mississippi State is regular season finale against No. 10 Texas A&M, who just lost a weekend series to Ole Miss. The Bulldogs and Aggies begin the three-game series on Thursday. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. on SECN+.

D1Baseball.com Top 25

UCLA (46-5) North Carolina (40-9) Georgia Tech (42-8) Georgia (41-11) Auburn (35-15) Texas (37-12) Oregon State (40-11) Southern Miss (37-14) West Virginia (35-12) Texas A&M (37-12) Florida State (36-15) Arkansas (34-18) Mississippi State (38-14) Kansas (37-15) Ole Miss (34-18) Oregon (36-14) Southern California (41-12) Alabama (35-17) Florida (34-18) Coastal Carolina (34-17) Oklahoma State (33-18) Arizona State (34-17) Boston College (36-17) Nebraska (37-14) Cincinnati (35-18)

Baseball America

UCLA (46-5) North Carolina (40-9-1) Georgia Tech (42-8) Auburn (35-15) Georgia (41-11) Texas (37-12) Oregon State (39-11) Southern Miss (37-14) Florida (34-18) Arkansas (34-18) Florida State (36-15) Mississippi State (38-14) West Virginia (35-12) USC (41-12) Texas A&M (37-12) Kansas (37-15) Coastal Carolina (34-17) Cincinnati (35-18) Alabama (35-17) Oklahoma (31-18) Oklahoma State (33-18) Ole Miss (34-18) Oregon (36-14) Tennessee (34-18) UC Santa Barbara (34-15)