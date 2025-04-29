Who will replace Chris Lemonis at Mississippi State?
Mississippi State has played 135 college baseball seasons and has won 2,853 games. That’s the 12th most wins in the history of college baseball. But the Bulldogs have just one national championship in their history.
And they fired the coach that led Mississippi State to its only national championship on Monday. The school announced that Chris Lemonis “has been relieved of his duties” (aka, he was fired) and a “national search to identify the program's next head coach is underway.”
Mississippi State considers itself (rightly so) as one of the premier college baseball programs in the country. It really is an attractive job. The Bulldogs play in the nation’s strongest conference, have the third-most wins amongst SEC teams, is in one of the south’s best college towns, and has a very passionate fanbase.
But the expectations are high. Lemonis only got three years after winning the 2021 national championship and won 232 games in seven seasons.
Whoever athletic director Zac Selmon hires will know what the expectations are and there are a lot of candidates that could do the job. Here’s our official candidates list to replace Lemonis, separated into different tiers.
SEC Candidates
Want to make a big splash hire? Do what Texas did last year and hire your rival’s coach. But there’s probably no offer Mississippi State could make to get Mike Bianco away from Ole Miss (no, Southern Miss doesn’t qualify, but its coach is included later on). So, do the next-best thing, hire a current SEC head coach.
The head coaches at Texas, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Florida, LSU and Tennessee are likely untouchable (even if some fans on social media think Tony Vitello at Tennessee would come to Starkville).
Nick Mingione, Kentucky
Career Record: 287-181
Mississippi State connection: Assistant Coach, 2008
Skip Johnson, Oklahoma
Career Record: 259-164
Mississippi State connection: None, but Mississippi State’s current athletic director was at Oklahoma before coming to Starkville.
Butch Thompson, Auburn
Career Record: 310-224-1
Mississippi State connection: Assistant Coach, 2009-2015
Wes Johnson, Georgia
Career Record: 68-19
Mississippi State connection: Assistant Coach, 2016
Rob Vaughn, Alabama
Career Record: 250-159
Mississippi State connection: None.
Power 4 Head Coach Candidates
The SEC reigns supreme, but there are teams in other conferences that are pretty good. The coaches of those teams warrant consideration. Especially the one who has a realistic win 50 games in his first season as a head coach (he’s listed first below). The problem with these coaches is they have usually spent several years at the school (either as an assistant or head coach) and develop a strong bond that is hard to break.
Steve Sabins, West Virginia
Career Record: 35-5
Mississippi State connection: None.
Chris Pollard, Duke
Career Record: 793-606-2
Mississippi State connection: Holds a master’s degree from Mississippi State.
Mark Wasikowski, Oregon
Career Record: 279-184
Mississippi State connection: None.
Dan Fitzgerald, Kansas
Career Record: 332-134
Mississippi State connection: None.
Mid-Major Candidates
Head coaches making the leap from a lower-tier conference to a Power 4 conference team is a gamble. Sometimes coaches can recreate what they did at a smaller school at a larger school. Sometimes they can’t. But it’s an interesting idea right now, because there are some seriously good candidates.
Dan Heefner, Dallas Baptist
Career Record: 664-330-1
Mississippi State connection: None
Skylar Meade, Troy
Career Record: 138-80
Mississippi State connection: None.
Lane Burroughs, Louisiana Tech
Career Record: 417-290
Mississippi State connection: Assistant Coach, 2009-2012
Patrick Hallmark, UTSA
Career Record: 221-148
Mississippi State connection: None.
Christian Ostrander, Southern Miss
Career Record: 74-33
Mississippi State connection: None, but does have significant experience in Mississippi and is a Delta State alumnus.
Marc Rardin, Western Kentucky
Career Record: 1,003-300 (69-48 Div. I)
Mississippi State connection: None
Power 4 Assistant Coach Candidates
If Mississippi State considers itself a “blue blood” college baseball program, then handing over the keys to someone with no head coaching experience seems very unlikely. But maybe the Bulldogs can find a diamond in the rough? Here are some candidates to be that diamond:
Will Coggin, Georgia
Mississippi State connection: Played at Mississippi State, 2007-2008
Max Weiner, Texas
Mississippi State connection: None
Nick Schnabel, Clemson
Mississippi State connection: None
Josh Evander, Tennessee
Mississippi State connection: None
Nolan Cain, Texas
Mississippi State connection: None
In-House Candidate
In almost every coaching change, the interim coach is usually a candidate for the fulltime job and that will be true for Mississippi State.
Justin Parker, Mississippi State Interim Head Coach
Career Record: n/a
Mississippi State connection. Assistant Coach, 2024-present