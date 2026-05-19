From Reese to Freshmen: Mississippi State Claims Seven All-SEC Spots

When the SEC handed out its end-of-regular-season baseball awards Monday, Mississippi State walked away with seven names on the list.

That says a lot about what Brian O'Connor's first roster in Starkville has been able to do.

The Bulldogs wrapped up the regular season at 39-16 overall and 16-14 in SEC play. That's not a perfect record, but it's good enough to put State in line for an NCAA Tournament regional host bid.

The depth this program has shown from top to bottom is a big reason why seven players caught the attention of league voters.

Let's start where the story really begins with third baseman Ace Reese, who's put together one of the better individual seasons you'll see in the SEC this year.

Reese Is the Anchor

Reese was the only Bulldog to start every single game in 2026 and he didn't waste a single one of those opportunities.

He's hitting .332 with 20 home runs, 67 RBI and 21 doubles on the year. That doubles total led the entire conference and his 20 home runs rank third in the SEC.

In SEC play alone, he's cracked 12 home runs, tied for second-most among all league hitters.

This is also his second straight All-SEC First Team nod, so it's not like this came out of nowhere. Reese has quietly become one of the most consistent power bats in college baseball.

Valincius Dominates in First Full Season as Starter

Tomas Valincius joined the Bulldogs by following O'Connor from Virginia, where he'd earned All-ACC Freshman honors a year ago. His first full season as a college starter has gone about as well as anyone could've hoped.

Valincius currently sits at 9-2 on the mound with a 3.04 ERA. He's struck out 112 batters while walking only 17, a ratio that stands out even in a league full of quality arms.

On Monday he also took home the Boo Ferriss Trophy, which goes to the top collegiate baseball player in the state of Mississippi.

Mississippi State's Noah Sullivan against Lipscomb | MSU Athletics

Sullivan Delivers at Plate

Noah Sullivan was a preseason All-SEC pick coming into the year and he's lived up to that billing.

The designated hitter/utility player is batting .347 with 11 home runs and 43 RBI on the season.

He came to the Dawgs through the transfer portal last year, same as Reese and has settled in as one of the more reliable offensive contributors in the lineup.

Sullivan's final weekend of the regular season was one of his best with three home runs in the series at Texas A&M to close out the regular season with a flourish.

He joins Reese and Valincius on the All-SEC First Team.

Mississippi State Outfielder Bryce Chance (#38) during the game between the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Dudy Noble Field at Polk-Dement Stadium in Starkville, MS. | Mississippi State Athletics

Chance and Davis Round Out Second Team

Bryce Chance has spent five seasons in Starkville and he's making his final one count.

The outfielder spent a big chunk of the season hitting over .400 and has settled in at .350 with 33 RBI.

Here's the quirky part of his stat line — he's got just two home runs on the year, but both of them were grand slams.

Chance earned a spot on the All-SEC Second Team and gives the Bulldogs a veteran presence in the outfield heading into the postseason.

Ben Davis rounds out the second-team selections as a relief pitcher.

Davis came to State after a stint at Itawamba Community College and has built on a solid first season with another quality season.

In 22 appearances and 42 innings pitched, he's allowed just 11 earned runs while striking out 50 batters compared to 11 walks. His five saves lead the entire Bulldog bullpen.

The Freshmen Who Made Noise

Jacob Parker and Jack Bauer both made the All-SEC Freshman team and each one has a legitimate case for bigger recognition before the postseason's over.

Parker, a Purvis native, is hitting .326 with 13 home runs and 50 RBI.

He's been one of the more consistent bats in the lineup through conference play and is the kind of freshman who doesn't look like a freshman.

Bauer's path was a little different. He started slower and took nearly a month off to work on his craft before coming back noticeably sharper.

In 21 innings pitched he's racked up 30 strikeouts and owns a 4-0 record. He can touch 100 mph on the radar gun and his best outing of the year came against LSU when he struck out eight.

Twenty of his 30 total strikeouts have come in SEC play.

The two roommates both making the All-Freshman team in the same season is a nice storyline and it's the kind of depth that has Mississippi State positioned well heading into what's next.

What's Coming Next

State is currently projected as a regional host for the NCAA Tournament, which is a significant vote of confidence in how this program has looked all year.

Before that, the Dawgs open SEC Tournament play Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m. against either Ole Miss or Missouri.

Seven All-SEC selections in O'Connor's first season in Starkville is a solid start