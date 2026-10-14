2027 Recruiting Board: Where Mississippi State Basketball Stands With Key Targets

Mississippi State basketball has work to do on the recruiting trail as the Bulldogs look toward the 2027 recruiting class. With just one commitment currently secured, head coach Chris Jans faces an important stretch in building the program's future while preparing for another demanding Southeastern Conference season.

The Bulldogs have landed a top-150 prospect in combo guard Jacques Mitchell, but competition for elite talent remains fierce. With five-star prospects A.J. Williams and Lewis Uvwo among the players considering Mississippi State, the Bulldogs have opportunities to strengthen their class. However, turning interest into commitments will be critical.

Jacques Mitchell Leads Mississippi State's 2027 Recruiting Class

Mississippi State's lone commitment in the 2027 class is Jacques Mitchell, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound combo guard from Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The Bulldogs extended Mitchell an offer on May 25, 2025, before he committed to the program on Aug. 23, 2026. He reportedly received six scholarship offers, including two from Big 12 programs and one from in-state rival Ole Miss, before choosing Mississippi State.

Mitchell arrives with a strong high school achievement. During his sophomore season at Tulsa Booker T. Washington, he earned a spot on The Oklahoman's 2025 Super 5 Class 5A All-State team after helping lead the program to its 18th state championship. He has since transferred schools, adding another storyline to follow as his high school career progresses.

His combination of size and positional versatility makes him an intriguing addition to Mississippi State's backcourt plans. As a combo guard, Mitchell could offer flexibility in how the Bulldogs develop their future perimeter rotation.

Still, one commitment leaves Mississippi State with plenty of roster-building to accomplish. Adding complementary talent around Mitchell will be important if the Bulldogs want to build a competitive group for the 2027-28 season.

A.J. Williams and Lewis Uvwo Could Transform the Class

Mississippi State has opportunities to pursue a significant recruiting boost through two highly rated prospects: five-star small forward A.J. Williams and five-star center Lewis Uvwo.

Mississippi State's Ja’Borri McGhee reacts after a play in the Bulldogs' win over the Oklahoma Sooners at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss. | Mississippi State Athletics

Williams attends Eagles Landing Christian Academy in Hampton, Georgia, while Uvwo is associated with Prolific Prep in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Their potential additions would give the Bulldogs opportunities to strengthen two different areas of the roster.

Williams could provide a major addition on the wing, while Uvwo's size and position make him a potential frontcourt cornerstone. Landing either prospect would represent a significant step forward for a class that currently has only one commitment.

However, being under consideration does not guarantee a commitment. Mississippi State will need to continue building relationships, demonstrating its player-development plans and competing with other programs for both prospects. The Bulldogs' ability to convert recruiting interest into signed commitments could determine whether their 2027 class develops into a group capable of competing with the SEC's strongest programs.

Mississippi State Must Balance Recruiting With Immediate Results



The urgency surrounding Mississippi State basketball extends beyond the recruiting trail. The Bulldogs finished the 2025-26 season with a 13-19 overall record and a 5-13 mark in SEC play. Mississippi State was subsequently picked 15th in the conference's 2026-27 preseason poll, placing additional pressure on the program to improve.

Guard Josh Hubbard offers a significant bright spot after earning preseason first-team All-SEC recognition from the league's media. His presence gives Mississippi State an established offensive leader as the Bulldogs prepare for the upcoming campaign.

Mississippi State Bulldogs Josh Hubbard driving to the basket in a game against Alabama State on Monday night at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss. | Mississippi State Athletics

Mississippi State is scheduled to open its season against Tennessee Tech on Nov. 2 at 6:30 p.m. at Humphrey Coliseum.

For Jans, the challenge is balancing immediate competitiveness with long-term roster construction. The 2027 recruiting class remains in its early stages, but the Bulldogs cannot afford to lose sight of the importance of securing talented prospects at multiple positions.

Can Chris Jans Build Momentum on the Recruiting Trail?

Mississippi State's 2027 basketball recruiting board features one committed prospect and two notable five-star targets. Mitchell provides an early foundation, while Williams and Uvwo represent potential opportunities to add high-level talent.

The Bulldogs still have time to expand their class, but their next recruiting decisions will matter. Securing additional commitments, identifying complementary prospects and developing a clear vision for the program's future will be essential.