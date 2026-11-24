Mississippi State wasted no time jumping into the action on one of the best freshmen in the country, extending an offer to Southern University Lab (L.a.) wide receiver Ramaj Flowers.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound recruit and high academic prospect holds 13 Division I offers, and Mississippi State was among his first 11 heading into the fall season.

They took note of him during a strong summer camp showing, and the offer was unexpeted.

“I was at the Mississippi State camp this summer going against some older competition just trying to show my talent,” Flowers tells SI. “I didn’t think that SEC coaches would be even looking at freshman receivers at the time, but I was balling against older guys and the assistant receivers coach (Nate Klein) saw me and pointed me out and after that we talked and they gave me the offer. I was excited and kind of froze in the moment, just thinking in my head, like ‘No way.’ I think he’s a great genuine dude with an eye for talent definitely.”

Indeed, for the sophomore-to-be, landing an early offer at such a young age was confirmation that he was heading in the right direction. That Mississippi State was among the first offers tells Flowers that he is a high priority on their board.

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“I mean, the Mississippi state brand just is like big to me,” Flowers said, pointing out the history of playing in the SEC. “And they’ve had some of my favorite players like Dak Prescott and Chris Jones. That’s like one of the most prestigious programs of all time.”

It’s still early – very early – in the process for Flowers as a 2030 recruit. More teams will undoubtedly be in touch with him over the offseason, and with double-digit offers already, it’s easily conceivable that the tall and long wideout will land at least 40 offers whose recruiting will go right down to the wire.

Right now, though, Flowers is just trying to live in the moment, listen to each and every school that contacts him, and keep developing relationships with the staffs.

“Right now, I don’t really know about offseason but I have been to LSU, Texas, Grambling State, and I couldn’t make it to Oregon State but I’ve been invited,” he said. “I honestly can see about junior year (for a verbal commitment) because I feel that’s when all the offers will align and I can take everything into consideration.”

Flowers is not currently ranked or rated by 247Sports.

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