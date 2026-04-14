Another Piece Falls Into Place as Mississippi State Lands Macie Phifer

Mississippi State landed the kind of in‑state win that actually means something on Monday, picking up a commitment from Middle Tennessee transfer Macie Phifer.

For Sam Purcell, this one hits a little different.

Phifer wasn’t just a productive freshman in Conference USA. She was one of the best high school players Mississippi has produced in years, and Mississippi State had to beat out Ole Miss to bring her home.

That’s the kind of recruiting battle the program hasn’t consistently won lately, and it signals that the roster for next season is starting to take real shape.

Phifer returns to Mississippi after averaging 11.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists as a freshman while starting all 32 games for the Blue Raiders. She earned a spot on the All‑CUSA Freshman Team, hit 35.9 percent from three and had four games with at least 20 points.

Her best night came against Delaware, when she put up 22 points, five rebounds, three assists and six steals in a full 40‑minute outing. For a first‑year player, that’s a pretty complete résumé.

Of course, Mississippi basketball fans already knew who she was long before she stepped on a college court.

Phifer dominated at Ingomar High School, winning four state championships and stacking up awards at a pace that almost felt routine. She was a two‑time Mississippi Miss Basketball, a two‑time MaxPreps Mississippi Player of the Year and a two‑time Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal Player of the Year.

She finished her career with 3,519 points and more than 1,300 rebounds, plus the kind of all‑around stat line that made her one of the most decorated players the state has seen.

Her commitment came just hours after Mississippi State added Iowa State transfer Reese Beaty, who also visited Starkville over the weekend. The two were spotted with Purcell at the baseball game against Tennessee, a not‑so‑subtle hint that something was brewing.

And while there’s still work ahead, the core is starting to look solid.

Middle Tennessee transfer Macie Phifer and Iowa State transfer Reese Beaty with Sam Purcell tonight at the baseball game. pic.twitter.com/QrsRUk3dt8 — Robbie Faulk (@robbiefaulk1878) April 11, 2026

Mississippi State returns its top two scorers in Madison Francis and Favour Nwaedozi, both of whom were centerpieces last season.

Francis earned SEC All‑Defensive and All‑Freshman honors, and Nwaedozi was one of only four players in the league to average a double‑double.

The Bulldogs also bring back midseason addition Melissa Guillet and add two decorated freshmen in Alabama Gatorade Player of the Year Lani Smallwood and Tennessee Miss Basketball Andrea Flores.

It’s only mid‑April, but the outline of next year’s roster is already clearer than most springs in Starkville.

Phifer gives Mississippi State another proven scorer, another Mississippi star and another sign that Purcell’s offseason plan is coming together.

Mississippi State Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker

Women

Incoming

Reese Beaty, 5-8, G, Fr. (Iowa State)

Macie Phifer, 6-1, G, Fr. (Middle Tennessee)

Cali Smallwood, 5-9, G, Jr. (UAB)

Outgoing

Awa Fane, 5-8, G, Jr.

Nataliyah Gray, 6-3, F, Fr.

Rocío Jiménez, 6-7, C, R-So.

Saniyah King, 5-7, G, So.

Jaylah Lampley, 6-2, Fr.

Men

Outgoing

Jamarion Davis-Fleming, 6-10, F, Fr.

Dellquan Warren, 6-2, G, So.

Amier Ali, 6-8, G/F, So.

Sergej Macura, 6-9, F, So.

Brandon Walker, 6-8, F, Sr.