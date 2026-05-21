Mississippi State Posts Best NCAA Tournament Score in Program History

Mississippi State is heading back to the NCAA Championship with a shot at winning the whole thing.

The Bulldogs earned their spot with the best NCAA Tournament score the program has ever posted, a 26‑under 826 that locked them into fifth place and sent them on to Carlsbad with plenty of momentum.

It was a week built on big moments, and Garrett Endicott delivered the biggest.

See y'all in Cali 😎 pic.twitter.com/Kp7e8Ze7I7 — Mississippi State Men’s Golf (@HailStateMG) May 20, 2026

He finished third overall, the best NCAA Regional finish by any Bulldog, and closed with a 5‑under 66 to wrap up a 14‑under 199.

That’s now the lowest individual NCAA Tournament score in Mississippi State history. It also marked his 42nd career round in the 60s, tying Ford Clegg’s program record.

Dain Richie kept his own run going with his fourth straight top‑10 finish. He shot 1‑under in the final round, mixing in three birdies and an eagle, and finished 8‑under for the week with three straight under‑par rounds.

Jackson Skinner added a top‑20 finish in his NCAA Tournament debut, putting together rounds of 71, 69 and 69 to stay at par or better all three days.

Garrett doing Garrett things 💰 pic.twitter.com/C8k5aRPLnX — Mississippi State Men’s Golf (@HailStateMG) May 20, 2026

Ugo Malcor battled for a 71 in his final round, and Jackson Cook wrapped up his first NCAA postseason in 62nd place.

All of it added up to a complete team effort and a milestone week for the program. The Bulldogs didn’t just advance. They advanced playing their best golf of the season.

"I'm really proud of this team for their fight this week," Mississippi State coach Dusty Smith said. "It's never easy to get out of NCAA Regionals. We stayed composed all week and trusted our training when we needed it the most. I can't say enough about this team and what they have accomplished. Now, we need to reset our focus and get ready for the NCAA Championship."

Mississippi State now turns its attention to the NCAA Championship at Omni La Costa Resort in Carlsbad, where play begins May 29.

NCAA Winston-Salem Regional Final Results

T1. Virginia – 271, 270, 275 = 816 (-36)

T1. Pepperdine – 273, 274, 269 = 816 (-36)

3. Ole Miss – 278, 269, 274 = 821 (-31)

4. Southern California – 278, 279, 268 = 825 (-27)

5. Mississippi State – 278, 272, 276 = 826 (-26)

6. Houston – 287, 278, 269 = 834 (-18)

7. NC State – 287, 275, 273 = 835 (-17)

8. Wake Forest – 278, 286, 276 = 840 (-12)

9. Georgia Tech – 283, 298, 267 = 848 (-4)

10. Kentucky – 280, 290, 280 = 850 (-2)

11. Richmond – 293, 280, 286 = 859 (+7)

12. Little Rock – 298, 280, 286 = 864 (+12)

13. Presbyterian – 290, 290, 293 = 873 (+21)

14. Navy – 295, 284, 297 = 876 (+24)

Final State Player Results

3. Garrett Endicott – 69, 64, 66 = 199 (-14)

T8. Dain Richie – 67, 68, 70 = 205 (-8)

T20. Jackson Skinner – 71, 69, 69 = 209 (-4)

T47. Ugo Malcor – 71, 74, 71 = 216 (+3)

T62. Jackson Cook – 74, 71, 75 = 220 (+7)