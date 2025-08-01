Cowbell Corner

Bulldog Roundup: Men's basketball hires new scouting, analytics director

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mississippi State Athletics.

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Chris Jans speaks to his players during the first half against the Baylor Bears in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center.
Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Chris Jans speaks to his players during the first half against the Baylor Bears in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Mississippi State continues to build a first-class, modern day athletics department. The latest action is by the Bulldogs’ men’s basketball team.

Mississippi State announced Erik Johansson has been hired as director of scouting and analytics. He’ll work extensively on scouting, analytics and basketball strategies with members of the coaching staff to assist in the creation of opponent scouting reports and provide video breakdown for player development among other duties.

Johansson spent four seasons at his alma mater, Loyola Marymount in the West Coast Conference, as a video coordinator under Stan Johnson. He cut his teeth in 2020-21 and 2021-22 as a graduate assistant before being elevated into a program's first full-time video coordinator in 2022-23 and 2023-24.

Yesterday’s Results

No games played.

Today’s Schedule

No games scheduled.

Did You Notice?

Countdown until Mississippi State’s Season Opener

28 days

Daily Dose Of MIke Leach

When the Egyptians were building the pyramids or the Romans were building roads, or you had the westward push with the railroads, I don't think that the guys on the ground were spending a lot of time thinking, 'Hey, hundreds or thousands of years from now they will look back at the brick I have just laid down here and say that I changed the world!'

Mike Leach

We’ll Leave You With This

DAWG FEED:

feed

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

Home/Basketball