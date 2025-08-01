Bulldog Roundup: Men's basketball hires new scouting, analytics director
Mississippi State continues to build a first-class, modern day athletics department. The latest action is by the Bulldogs’ men’s basketball team.
Mississippi State announced Erik Johansson has been hired as director of scouting and analytics. He’ll work extensively on scouting, analytics and basketball strategies with members of the coaching staff to assist in the creation of opponent scouting reports and provide video breakdown for player development among other duties.
Johansson spent four seasons at his alma mater, Loyola Marymount in the West Coast Conference, as a video coordinator under Stan Johnson. He cut his teeth in 2020-21 and 2021-22 as a graduate assistant before being elevated into a program's first full-time video coordinator in 2022-23 and 2023-24.
