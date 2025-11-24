Bulldog Roundup: Mississippi State basketball teams look to bounce back
Both Mississippi State basketball teams will have good chances to bounce back from losses to start Thanksgiving week.
The men’s team will host New Orleans (2-3) for its third game in five days, while the women’s team will travel south to face Alcorn State in the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Fla.
Mississippi State’s men lost their last two games at Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City to Kansas State (98-77) and New Mexico (80-78). But the Bulldogs will be at home Monday night where they’ve won their last 10 games against nonconference opponents and are 20-1 under Chris Jans.
New Orleans, though, is no cupcake. It already has a win against TCU this season and is led by Coleton Benson (17.4 PPG) and Jakevion Buckley (16.0 PPG, 7.0 RPG).
Mississippi State’s women lost its first game of the season to Texas Tech, 69-62, last week. In regular season non-conference play, Mississippi State is 41-6 under head coach Sam Purcell. On neutral floors, State is 10-1, with their only loss coming in Purcell's first season at the Puerto Rico Clasico against Nebraska. Since then, State has won nine straight non-conference matchups on neutral sites.
Men’s Game Information
Mississippi State (2-3, 0-0 SEC) vs. New Orleans (2-3, 0-0 Southland)
Where: Starkville, Mississippi – Humphrey Coliseum
When: 6:30 p.m., Monday
Live Stats: Stat Broadcast
Online: SEC Network+
Women’s Game Information
Alcorn State Braves (1-3, 0-0 SWAC) vs Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-1, 0-0 SEC)
Date: 1:30 p.m., Monday
Location: Niceville, Fla. (Raider Arena)
Watch: FloSports
Listen: MSU Radio Network – Starkville 96.1
Yesterday’s Results
- No games played.
Today’s Schedule
- Women’s Basketball: Mississippi State vs. Alcorn State, Niceville, Fla., 1:30 p.m., FloSports
- Men’s Basketball: New Orleans at Mississippi State, 6:30 p.m., SECN+
