Bulldog Roundup: Mississippi State cruises past Jackson State
Mississippi State women’s basketball team outscored Jackson State 22-5 in the opening quarter of Thursday night’s game, in route to an 82-55 victory.
"It feels great to get another win anytime you play here, and we were able to watch this team continue and grow," Mississippi State coach Sam Purcell said. "The first quarter was as good as basketball as we have played this season."
Favour Neaedozi led the Bulldogs with her third double-double of the season with 18 points and 15 rebounds.
"She's so humble and she just wants to get better and wants everyone around her to get better,” Mississippi State’s Chandler Prater said. “We are so blessed to have her as a teammate; you couldn't ask for a better teammate."
Jaylah Lampley was second with 17 points and missed just one field goal.
"I think we are very unselfish as a team and it's a no brainer that we have six plus players that have double digits, very unselfish, very efficient,” Lampley said. “We get in the gym every day and try to get one percent better."
Trayanna Crisp had 12 points, four rebounds and three steals.
"I want to give credit to her,” Purcell said about Crisp. “In our first three games, she was the most unselfish player. It's human nature for someone to want to get more shots or more playing time. That kid was just happy she got three shots per game, because most importantly, we were winning. The game rewards her for being unselfish and a great teammate.
Madison Francis scored 11 points and also had three steals and three blocks.
Chandler Prater and Destiney McPhaul were the fifth and sixth Bulldogs to finish the game in double-figures, as each scored 10 points. Prater collected five rebounds to add to her scoring, while McPhaul brought in two steals.
Yesterday’s Results
- Women’s Basketball: Mississippi State 82, Jackson State 55
Today’s Schedule
- Volleyball: Missouri at Mississippi State, 6 p.m., Friday
- Cross Country: Mississippi State at NCAA South Region Championship
Did You Notice?
- Mississippi State and Missouri didn't make any changes to the Student-Athlete Availability Reports on Thursday. The Bulldogs still have quarterback Blake Shapen and offensive lineman Albert Reese IV listed as probable for Saturday night's game.
Daily Dose Of Mike Leach
I listen a lot to Howard Stern. Not the show, the interviews. He has a separate podcast of just interviews. They're fantastic.- Mike Leach