Bulldog Roundup: Mississippi State opens 2025-26 season with a win
Mississippi State has now won 22 consecutive opening day games after defeating Davidson 66-57 Monday in the first game of the 2025-26 women’s college basketball season.
Destiney McPhaul had a career night to start the season, scoring 20 points while shooting 60 percent from the field. She also had a pair of three-pointers and was 6-for-6 on free throws.
"That felt great," Mississippi State coach Sam Purcell said. "I could not be more excited about a great win, and most importantly, we're going to get better."
The Bulldogs were tied with Davidson at halftime, 31-31, but managed to pull away in the final two quarters including outscoring the Wildcats 19-13 in the fourth quarter.
Favour Nwaedozi made her Mississippi State debut and recorded a double-double. She scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, including seven offensive rebounds.
"[My first game] was good," Nwaedozi said. “[There] are lots of places I can do better, and will do better, but overall, it was a great experience for my first time."
Freshmen Jaylah Lampley and Madison Francis made their collegiate debuts in Monday’s game. Lampley had 11 points, six rebounds and two steals while Francis had eight points and six blocks.
The Bulldogs will be back in action on Friday when they take on Georgia State on Education Day inside The Hump. Tipoff for the contest is set for 11 a.m. on SECN+.
Yesterday’s Results
- Men’s Tennis: Mississippi State at ITF M25 East Lansing
- Women’s Basketball: Mississippi State 66, Davidson 57
Today’s Schedule
- Soccer: Mississippi State vs. Arkansas, SEC Tournament Quarterfinal, 4:30 p.m., SEC Network
- Men’s Tennis: Mississippi State at ITF M25 East Lansing
- Men’s Tennis: Mississippi State at ITA Conference Masters
- Men’s Tennis: Mississippi State at ITA Sectional Championships
Did You Notice?
- Mississippi State’s Josh Hubbard continues to see his name added to award watchlists, the latest being the Naismith Trophy Men's Player of the Year. Hubbard has already garnered a spot on Bob Cousy Watch List which is awarded to the nation's top point guard in addition to tucking away consensus All-SEC Preseason First-Team accolades by the league's coaches and media.
