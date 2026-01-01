With one week remaining in the NFL regular season, the postseason picture is already clear for several Mississippi State alumni, while others will see their seasons come to an end.

Denico Autry (Texans), Logan Cooke (Jaguars), Montez Sweat (Bears), Charles Cross (Seahawks) and Emmanuel Forbes (Rams) have all clinched spots in the NFL playoffs.

That list could grow depending on the outcome of the NFC South race, but Mississippi State is guaranteed to add at least one more Bulldog to the postseason field, either Jaden Crumedy with the Panthers or JT Gray with the Buccaneers.

Here's when you can see all former Bulldogs in action for the final week of the NFL regular season:

Saturday

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers | 3:30 p.m. | ABC/ESPN

Jaden Crumedy, DT, Carolina Panthers Last Week: Currently on Panthers’ practice squad.

Season: 2 tackles, 3 GP

J.T. Gray, S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Last Week: Played 16 special teams snaps in a 20-17 loss to the Dolphins.

Season: 4 GP, 1 tackle

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers | 7 p.m. | ABC/ESPN

Charles Cross, OT, Seattle Seahawks Last Week: Did not play due to injury in a 27-10 win against the Panthers.

Season: 14 GS

Sunday

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants | Noon | FOX

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys Last Week: Completed 19-of-37 passes for 307 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-17 loss to the Chargers. Also had four runs for 24 yards.

Season: 397 of 589, 4,482 yards, 30 TD, 10 INT; 51 runs, 178 yards, 2 TD

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars | Noon | FOX

Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans Last Week: Had seven tackles and a sack in a 34-26 loss to the Saints.

Season: 65 tackles, 16 TFL, 10 sacks, 12 QBH, 1 FF, 3 PD; 1 reception, 1 yard, 1 TD

Logan Cooke, P, Jacksonville Jaguars Last Week: Had two punts for 127 yards (63.5 avg.) with one inside the 20 and a long of 66 yards in a 23-17 win against the Colts.

Season: 57 punts, 2,740 yards, 48.1 avg., long 66, 21 IN20

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans | Noon | CBS

Denico Autry, DE, Houston Texans Last Week: Had one tackle, one tackle for a loss, one sack and one forced fumble in a 20-16 win against the Chargers.

Season: 8 tackles, 3 tackle for loss, 3.5 sacks, 1 quarterback hurry, 1 FF, 1 PD, 1 blocked field goal.

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills | 3:25 p.m. | CBS

Darius Slay, CB, Buffalo Bills Last Week: On reserve/did not report list.

Season: 23 solo tackles, 1 PD

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears | 3:25 p.m. | FOX

Tyrus Wheat, DE, Detroit Lions Last Week: Played 14 special teams snaps in a 23-10 loss to the Vikings.

Season: 14 tackles, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 PD

Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago Bears Last Week: Had five tackles in a 42-38 loss to the 49ers.

Season: 49 tackles, 13 TFLs, 9.5 sacks, 5 PD

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders | 3:25 p.m. | CBS

Chris Jones, DE, Kansas City Chiefs Last Week: Had two tackles, one tackle for a loss and one sack in a 20-13 loss to the Broncos.

Season: 19 tackles, 8 TFL, 5 sacks, 1 PD

Decamerion Richardson, CB, Las Vegas Raiders Last Week: Played 12 special teams snaps in a 34-10 loss to the Giants.

Season: 9 tackles

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams | 3:25 p.m. | FOX

Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Los Angeles Rams Last Week: Had two tackles and one pass deflection in a 27-24 loss to the Falcons.

Season: 43 tackles (31 solo), 1 FF, 16 PD, 3 INT

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots | 3:25 p.m. | FOX

Willie Gay Jr., LB, Miami Dolphins Last Week: Had four tackles in a 20-17 win against the Buccaneers.

Season: 13 GP, 15 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PD

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles | 3:25 p.m. | CBS

Preston Smith, LB, Washington Commanders Last Week: Had two tackles and 0.5 sacks in a 30-23 loss to the Cowboys.

Season: 20 tackles, 2 TFL, 0.5 sacks, 1 PD

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers | 7:20 p.m. | NBC

Injured Bulldogs

Martin Emerson, CB, Cleveland Browns Season: Out for the season (torn Achilles)

Elgton Jenkins, C, Green Bay Packers Season: 9 GS

Nathaniel Watson, LB, Cleveland Browns Season: Out for the season (bicep)

DAWG FEED: