Bulldogs in NFL: When former Mississippi State players suit up in Week 18
With one week remaining in the NFL regular season, the postseason picture is already clear for several Mississippi State alumni, while others will see their seasons come to an end.
Denico Autry (Texans), Logan Cooke (Jaguars), Montez Sweat (Bears), Charles Cross (Seahawks) and Emmanuel Forbes (Rams) have all clinched spots in the NFL playoffs.
That list could grow depending on the outcome of the NFC South race, but Mississippi State is guaranteed to add at least one more Bulldog to the postseason field, either Jaden Crumedy with the Panthers or JT Gray with the Buccaneers.
Here's when you can see all former Bulldogs in action for the final week of the NFL regular season:
Saturday
Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers | 3:30 p.m. | ABC/ESPN
Jaden Crumedy, DT, Carolina Panthers
Last Week: Currently on Panthers’ practice squad.
Season: 2 tackles, 3 GP
J.T. Gray, S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Last Week: Played 16 special teams snaps in a 20-17 loss to the Dolphins.
Season: 4 GP, 1 tackle
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers | 7 p.m. | ABC/ESPN
Charles Cross, OT, Seattle Seahawks
Last Week: Did not play due to injury in a 27-10 win against the Panthers.
Season: 14 GS
Sunday
Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants | Noon | FOX
Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
Last Week: Completed 19-of-37 passes for 307 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-17 loss to the Chargers. Also had four runs for 24 yards.
Season: 397 of 589, 4,482 yards, 30 TD, 10 INT; 51 runs, 178 yards, 2 TD
Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars | Noon | FOX
Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans
Last Week: Had seven tackles and a sack in a 34-26 loss to the Saints.
Season: 65 tackles, 16 TFL, 10 sacks, 12 QBH, 1 FF, 3 PD; 1 reception, 1 yard, 1 TD
Logan Cooke, P, Jacksonville Jaguars
Last Week: Had two punts for 127 yards (63.5 avg.) with one inside the 20 and a long of 66 yards in a 23-17 win against the Colts.
Season: 57 punts, 2,740 yards, 48.1 avg., long 66, 21 IN20
Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans | Noon | CBS
Denico Autry, DE, Houston Texans
Last Week: Had one tackle, one tackle for a loss, one sack and one forced fumble in a 20-16 win against the Chargers.
Season: 8 tackles, 3 tackle for loss, 3.5 sacks, 1 quarterback hurry, 1 FF, 1 PD, 1 blocked field goal.
New York Jets at Buffalo Bills | 3:25 p.m. | CBS
Darius Slay, CB, Buffalo Bills
Last Week: On reserve/did not report list.
Season: 23 solo tackles, 1 PD
Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears | 3:25 p.m. | FOX
Tyrus Wheat, DE, Detroit Lions
Last Week: Played 14 special teams snaps in a 23-10 loss to the Vikings.
Season: 14 tackles, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 PD
Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago Bears
Last Week: Had five tackles in a 42-38 loss to the 49ers.
Season: 49 tackles, 13 TFLs, 9.5 sacks, 5 PD
Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders | 3:25 p.m. | CBS
Chris Jones, DE, Kansas City Chiefs
Last Week: Had two tackles, one tackle for a loss and one sack in a 20-13 loss to the Broncos.
Season: 19 tackles, 8 TFL, 5 sacks, 1 PD
Decamerion Richardson, CB, Las Vegas Raiders
Last Week: Played 12 special teams snaps in a 34-10 loss to the Giants.
Season: 9 tackles
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams | 3:25 p.m. | FOX
Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Los Angeles Rams
Last Week: Had two tackles and one pass deflection in a 27-24 loss to the Falcons.
Season: 43 tackles (31 solo), 1 FF, 16 PD, 3 INT
Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots | 3:25 p.m. | FOX
Willie Gay Jr., LB, Miami Dolphins
Last Week: Had four tackles in a 20-17 win against the Buccaneers.
Season: 13 GP, 15 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PD
Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles | 3:25 p.m. | CBS
Preston Smith, LB, Washington Commanders
Last Week: Had two tackles and 0.5 sacks in a 30-23 loss to the Cowboys.
Season: 20 tackles, 2 TFL, 0.5 sacks, 1 PD
Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers | 7:20 p.m. | NBC
Injured Bulldogs
Martin Emerson, CB, Cleveland Browns
Season: Out for the season (torn Achilles)
Elgton Jenkins, C, Green Bay Packers
Season: 9 GS
Nathaniel Watson, LB, Cleveland Browns
Season: Out for the season (bicep)
DAWG FEED:
