Cross Carries Mississippi State into Super Bowl LX Against Patriots

Charles Cross is on the brink of a career milestone that doubles as a notable moment for Mississippi State football.

The former first-round pick is slated to take the field in Super Bowl LX as the starting left tackle for the Seattle Seahawks, bringing Bulldog representation to one of the NFL’s biggest stages.

Cross’ journey from Starkville to Santa Clara underscores both the individual achievement of an NFL starter and the broader legacy of State’s presence in professional football.

He’ll become the 41st player to carry the school’s influence into a Super Bowl when Seattle meets the New England Patriots at Levi’s Stadium this Sunday.

For Cross, who was taken ninth overall by Seattle in the 2022 NFL Draft, this will mark his first Super Bowl appearance since entering the league.

The Laurel, Miss., native has steadily built his professional résumé with consistent play and improved metrics each season.

Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected as the ninth overall pick to the Seattle Seahawks during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

During the 2025 season, Cross started 14 regular-season games at left tackle and also saw action in both of Seattle’s playoff games prior to the Super Bowl.

His reliability in protecting the quarterback’s blind side has become a point of emphasis for Seahawks coaches and analysts.

Cross’ pass-blocking skills has been spotlighted by analytics. According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), he holds the second-best pass-blocking grade of any offensive lineman in the playoffs this season, an 85.3 mark that ranks him near the top of one of football’s most scrutinized positions.

His overall offensive lineman grade sits fourth among his peers, underlining his importance to Seattle’s offense.

The 6-foot-5, 307-pound tackle has turned that blend of physicality and technique into a steady presence up front. While offensive linemen don’t always get the spotlight, Cross’ performance has been key to Seattle’s postseason punch.

When he straps on his helmet this Sunday, Cross won’t just carry the hopes of the Seahawks’ offensive line, he’ll carry the legacy of Mississippi State’s long and rich connection to the NFL.

At least one State alum has taken part in six of the past seven Super Bowls, cementing the school’s remarkable contribution to professional football.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs the ball against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay (50) in the first half in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Historical Context of MSU in the NFL

The Bulldogs’ presence in NFL championship games isn’t new.

Over the decades, players with ties to State have made frequent appearances on professional rosters, culminating in postseason opportunities that spotlight their college roots.

Despite the decades that separate generations of athletes, Bulldog alumni have continued to make their mark on the league in various ways. Cross’ journey to Super Bowl LX extends that tradition even further.

Even as changes in coaching schemes, roster construction, and offensive philosophies sweep through the league, left tackle remains one of the most critical positions on any team.

Cross’ ascension to that role in one of football’s marquee matchups speaks to both his personal growth and the strength of the foundation built during his time in Starkville.

At the core, his success story reinforces that student-athlete development at Mississippi State can translate to NFL success — not only for skill players and defenders but for linemen whose contributions often define a team’s identity.

Super Bowl LX will be broadcast on NBC and streamed on Peacock, with kickoff scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in Santa Clara, Calif.

