Browns Safety Ronnie Hickman Suffers Minor Injuries From Assault in New York City

Browns safety Ronnie Hickman was assaulted outside of a New York City hotel on Monday morning, the team announced in a statement.

Hickman was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for minor injuries. By the time the Browns released the statement on Monday afternoon, Hickman was at home resting with his family by his side.

The New York Post reported that Hickman was jumped outside of the SIXTY LES hotel around 4:30 a.m. ET on Monday. It’s unknown what injuries Hickman sustained from the altercation.

As of Monday afternoon, no arrests have been made regarding anyone involved in the assault.

Hickman just finished up his third season in Cleveland and competed in all 17 games. He recorded a career-high 103 tackles, two interceptions and defended seven passes. He’s expected to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason unless the Browns sign him to a new contract.

