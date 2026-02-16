Who Is Mike Rutenberg? What to Know About the Browns’ New Defensive Coordinator

The Browns made a major addition to their coaching staff on Monday afternoon, hiring Mike Rutenberg to be the team’s next defensive coordinator. The move was first reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Cleveland has had quite the offseason for itself thus far, firing head coach Kevin Stefanski and replacing him with Todd Monken—a move that reportedly angered then-DC Jim Schwartz, who was a candidate for the top job, and ultimately caused him to leave the organization entirely.

Now, at just 44 years old, Rutenberg has a tall task ahead of him as he gets set to take over one of the league’s top defenses. On the topic, let’s get to know Ruten

How did Mike Rutenberg get his start in the NFL?

Rutenberg began his NFL career with Washington in 2003. | Photo by Getty Images

Rutenberg is a native of Washington, D.C., and attended the Landon School in Bethesda, Md., before going on to attend Cornell University from 1999 to '02—where he played sprint football as a linebacker for the Big Red.

Upon graduating, Rutenberg began working in the NFL as a player personnel intern with Washington in 2003. One year later, he was promoted to an administrative assistant role for then-head coach Joe Gibbs, a position he held for two seasons.

While working for Gibbs, Rutenberg was reportedly his right-hand man, “putting together the team's daily calendar, practice schedules and meeting presentations, [and working] hand-in-hand with Gibbs to research opponents from a statistical standpoint.”

Rutenberg has since gone on to have a well-rounded career as a defensive assistant. Let's dive into it.

Where has Mike Rutenberg coached?

Mike Rutenberg has coached in the NFL since 2003. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rutenberg has experience working at both the professional and collegiate level, bouncing back-and-forth from the NCAA to the NFL throughout his career. Here’s a look at each of his stops:

2003: Washington (NFL) -- Player personnel intern

Player personnel intern 2004 to ‘05: Washington (NFL) -- Administrative assistant to the head coach

Administrative assistant to the head coach 2006 to ‘08 UCLA (NCAA) -- Graduate assistant

Graduate assistant 2009 to ‘12: New Mexico State (NCAA) -- Passing game coordinator, DBs coach

Passing game coordinator, DBs coach 2013 to ‘15: Jaguars (NFL) -- Assistant defensive backs coach

Assistant defensive backs coach 2016 to ‘17: Jaguars (NFL) -- Defensive assistant

Defensive assistant 2018 to ‘19 Jaguars (NFL) -- Assistant linebackers coach

Assistant linebackers coach 2020: 49ers (NFL) -- Passing game specialist

Passing game specialist 2021 to ‘24: Jets (NFL) -- Linebackers coach

Linebackers coach 2025: Falcons (NFL) -- Defensive pass game coordinator

What can we expect the Browns’ defense to look like under Rutenberg?

The Browns' defense has a new leader in Mike Rutenberg. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rutenberg has worked under long-time NFL defensive coordinators Robert Saleh and Gus Bradley throughout his career, two veterans of the trade that, as outlined by ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi, use similar defensive fronts that the Browns utilized under Schwartz.

“I’d expect that to remain intact,” Oyefusi added. “The Browns were impressed with Rutenberg’s knowledge of all three levels of the defense and ability to add some wrinkles.”

Coverage-wise, Saleh and Bradley have been known for majoring in post-safety coverage, a.k.a. middle-of-the-field closed (MFC), which often translates into either Cover 1 or Cover 3. As Oyefusi points out, the only team that played a higher rate of Cover 1 than Cleveland in 2025 was Atlanta—where Rutenberg is coming from.

Long story short? Look for the Browns’ defense to be more of the same in 2026, just with a new face calling the shots.

