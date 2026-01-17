Everything to know about Ole Miss at Mississippi State on Saturday

Most of the series histories between Mississippi State and Ole Miss land among the longest-running in the nation. Men’s basketball is no different.

Since 1914, the Rebels and Bulldogs have played 272 games with the Bulldogs holding a 152-120 advantage. Each meeting has its own storylines and questions whose answers will determine the winner.

For Saturday night, here are three big questions that will impact who wins the game.

Can Ole Miss hold Josh Hubbard to 30 or fewer points?

In four SEC games, Hubbard has scored 38, 30, 20 and 23 points. The two games he scored more than 30 points, the Bulldogs won. The other two were losses.

Alabama coach Nate Oats put it best before playing Mississippi State this week. You can’t stop Hubbard. You can only hope to slow him down.

The Crimson Tide held Hubbard to 23 points and won 97-82.

The Bulldogs will need Hubbard at his best to beat their rivals.

How will Mississippi State defend Malik Dia?

Dia is the Rebels’ leading scorer and at 6-foot-9, 250 lbs., he can score inside. But Dia isn’t afraid of taking long range shots, including from beyond the three-point line.

How the Bulldogs defend Dia on the perimeter will be important. Quincy Ballard isn’t likely to be one to defend on the perimeter, but Achor-Achor could. Achor and Dia have similar body types, so maybe he’s the one tasked with guarding Dia.

Or could Chris Jans send one of his taller guards – Shawn Jones Jr. is 6-foot-6 – to defend Dia when he isn’t down in the paint?

Dia isn’t the fuel for Ole Miss’s offense like Hubbard is for the Bulldogs, but he’s an important Rebel to watch for.

Can Quincy Ballard dominate in the paint?

The tallest players for Ole Miss are James Scott and Niko Bundalo at 6-foot-10. Ballard will be the only 7-footer on the court.

That’s an advantage for the Bulldogs. If Ballard is able to use size well, he could end up leading both teams in rebounds and be another scoring option beyond Hubbard.

Ole Miss

All Available

Mississippi State

Questionable: #0 Jamarion Davis-Fleming

How to Watch: Ole Miss at Mississippi State

Who: Ole Miss Rebels (10-7, 2-2 SEC) at Mississippi State (10-7, 2-2 SEC)

When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday

Where: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Miss.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Mississippi State leads the all-time series 152-120

Last Meeting: Mississippi State 81, Ole Miss 71 (February 15, 2025)

Last time out, Bulldogs: loss to No. 18 Alabama, 97-82

Last time out, Rebels: def. No. 21 Georgia, 97-95 (OT)

Mississippi State Top Performers

Points: Josh Hubbard, 22.8 ppg

Rebounds: Quincy Ballard, 7.5 rpg

Assists: Josh Hubbard, 64 (3.8 avg.)

Steals: Shawn Jones Jr., 30 (1.8 avg.)

Blocks: Quincy Ballard, 22 (1.3 avg.)

Ole Miss Top Performers

Points: Malik Dia, 14.6 ppg

Rebounds: Malik Dia, 6.9 rpg

Assists: Ilias Kamardine, 71 (4.2 avg.)

Steals: Ilias Kamardine, 23 (1.4 avg.)

Blocks: James Scott, 23 (1.4 avg.)

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread Ole Miss: +3.5 (-110)

Mississippi State: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline Ole Miss: +152

Mississippi State: -184

Total Over: 147.5 (-115)

Under: 147.5 (-105)

