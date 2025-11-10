How to watch Mississippi State basketball vs. No. 16 Iowa State
Mississippi State men’s basketball has a primetime chance to announce its status as a top 25 team Monday night.
The Bulldogs are headed to Sioux Falls, S.D. to face No. 16 Iowa State in what will be an opportunity to evaluate how good this season will be for them.
Iowa State has two games under its belt already, recording wins against Fairleigh Dickinson and Grambling State. The margin of victory between those two games is nearly 80 points and Mississippi State figures to present a tougher challenge.
Mississippi State’s season-opening win against North Alabama produced a similar result, too.
The Cyclones are led by three players named to Naismith Starting Five Preseason Watchlists, one of nine schools in the nation to accomplish that feat.
Tamin Lipsey was named to the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Watch List, Milan Momcilovic was named to the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Watch List and Joshua Jefferson was named to the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Watch List.
Of course, Mississippi State has its own player named to a preseason watchlist in Josh Hubbard.
A win against the Cyclones would go a long way toward pushing Mississippi State into the top 25 rankings. Iowa State is currently ranked No. 12 overall in the KenPom rankings and No. 7 in the ESPN Basketball Power Index.
But it would also put Iowa State’s 33-straight weeks of being ranked in the AP Top 25, which is the seventh-longest streak in the nation. (Houston has the longest at 107 weeks.)
The Bulldogs aren’t too far behind Iowa State in the rankings, though. They received three votes in the AP’s preseason poll and are currently ranked No. 28 in both the KenPom rankings and ESPN BPI.
Here’s how you can watch Monday’s game in Sioux Falls.
How to Watch: Mississippi State vs. No. 16 Iowa State
- Who: Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) vs. No. 16 Iowa State Cyclones (2-0)
- When: 7 p.m., Monday
- Where: Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, South Dakota
- TV: ESPNU
- Radio: Live Radio
- Stats: Live Stats
- Series History: Mississippi leads the all-time series 3-0
- Last Meeting: Mississippi State 95, Iowa State 56 (2021)
- Last time out, Bulldogs: def. North Alabama, 86-62
- Last time out, Razorbacks: def. Grambling State, 102-62