How to Watch Mississippi State vs Florida in the SEC Women’s Tournament

The term must‑win gets thrown around during the regular season, but it rarely applies. There’s always another game coming.

That changes in March, and it has definitely changed for Mississippi State women’s basketball.

The Bulldogs’ first‑round matchup with Florida at the SEC Tournament isn’t a must‑win because of the bracket in Greenville. It’s a must‑win because of Selection Sunday.

Entering Wednesday, Mississippi State sits as the last team in ESPN’s projected NCAA Tournament field. Maybe the committee sees them a touch higher, but not enough to feel safe.

That leaves the Bulldogs in a bubble spot that could disappear quickly.

A win won’t be a guarantee of anything, but it would make everyone feel a lot better, and that’s why Wednesday afternoon feels like a true must‑win.

To do that, though, will require beating a team the Bulldogs lost to by 15 points less than two weeks ago.

The Opponent: Florida

Florida guard Liv McGill (23) celebrates getting fouled against Missouri during the first half of an NCAA Women’s basketball game at Exactech Areana in the Steven C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, FL on Sunday, January 18, 2026. | Alan Youngblood / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Gators should be familiar to most Mississippi State fans. The Bulldogs certainly haven’t considering that was the game they had 17 turnovers and Florida’s Liv McGill put up 30 points in a dominant 71-56 win.

Florida’s offense runs through its big three of McGill, Me’Arah O’Neal, and Laila Reynolds, with McGill leading the way at 22.3 points per game (second in the SEC and eighth nationally) while also ranking fourth in the league with 6.2 assists. The sophomore guard has been one of the most complete players in the conference, averaging 22.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 6.2 assists on her way to an All‑SEC First Team nod.

O’Neal (13.4 ppg) and Reynolds (12.4 ppg) round out a trio that drives nearly everything Florida does offensively.

The Gators also make a living at the free‑throw line, attempting 21.1 per game (the third‑most in the SEC) and converting 14.7 of them, a combination that keeps their scoring steady even on nights when shots aren’t falling.

How to Watch: No. 13 Mississippi State vs. No. 12 Florida

Who: Mississippi State Bulldogs (18-12, 5-11 SEC) at Florida Gators (17-14, 5-11 SEC)

When: 12:30 p.m., Wednesday

Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, S.C.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Florida leads the all-time series 29-28

Last Meeting: Florida 71, Mississippi State 56 (February 19, 2026)

Last time out, Bulldogs: No. 6 LSU 72, Mississippi State 63

Last time out, Gators: lost to No. 23 Georgia, 71-58

Mississippi State Top Performers

Points: Madison Francis, 13.4 ppg

Rebounds: Favour Nwaedozi, 10.0 rpg

Assists: Destiney McPhaul, 123 (4.1 avg.)

Steals: Destiney McPhaul, 47 (1.6 avg.)

Blocks: Madison Francis, 84 (2.8 avg.)

Got to hit the half-courters before we end shootaround 🔥 #HailState pic.twitter.com/CFKIYTOoVQ — Mississippi State Women's Basketball (@HailStateWBK) March 3, 2026

Florida Top Performers

Points: Liv McGill, 22.3 ppg

Rebounds: Me’arah O’neal, 6.5 rpg

Assists: Liv McGill, 181 (6.2 avg.)

Steals: Liv McGill, 75 (2.6 avg.)

Blocks: Me’arah O’neal, 43 (1.4 avg.)

Mississippi State

All available.

Florida

All available.

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread Mississippi State: +1.5 (-125)

Florida: -1.5 (-106)

Moneyline Mississippi State: -108

Florida: -122

Total Over: 144.5 (-114)

Under: 144.5 (-114)

