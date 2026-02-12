Hubbard’s Big Night Not Enough as Tennessee Handles Mississippi State

Tennessee walked into Humphrey Coliseum, took care of business, then walked out with a 73-64 win. That’s the tidy version.

The messy version? Mississippi State spent most of Wednesday night chasing orange jerseys while one player tried to drag the rest of the roster into the fight.

Josh Hubbard scored 31 points, and for long stretches, that was the only thing keeping the Bulldogs from being run out of their own building. He didn’t scare Tennessee, but he made sure they had to notice him.

State never led. Not once.

With the score tied at 25 and 7:59 left in the first half, it felt like MSU might make this a grind. Instead, Achor Achor drilled a three-pointer, the Vols ripped off a 12-0 run, and the tone changed for good.

That stretch told the story. Tennessee didn’t need theatrics. It needed a push. It got one, and the Dawgs never fully recovered.

Hubbard poured in 20 points in the first half alone. He hit jumpers. He attacked off the bounce. He kept firing.

No one else for Mississippi State reached double figures. The Bulldogs leaned heavily on their leading guard, and Tennessee adjusted. Once the Vols put more attention his way, State found open looks and extra rebounds, mostly because Tennessee didn't appear that interested.

Ja’kobi Gillespie led the Volunteers with 18 points. Nate Ament added 16, and JP Estrella chipped in 12. It wasn’t overwhelming. It was efficient. Tennessee spread the scoring and controlled the pace.

A One-Man Offense in Starkville

By halftime, the direction of the game was clear.

Hubbard’s jumper with 1:08 left in the first half finally stopped the bleeding, but it didn’t erase it.

Tennessee built a 23-point lead at 63-40 with 10:14 remaining. That’s when games usually tilt toward formality — clock management, deeper bench minutes, and a polite handshake at the end.

The Vols may have thought they could coast.

Mississippi State strung together a 23-10 run down the stretch. Hubbard kept attacking. He hit a three-pointer with 50 seconds left that cut the lead to nine, and Humphrey Coliseum stirred.

For a moment, hope crept in. It didn’t last.

The Dawgs didn’t score again.

What It Means for State in the SEC Race

The final margin read nine. The feel of the game suggested something wider.

Tennessee got everything it needed in the first half. The Volunteers dictated tempo, forced State into long stretches of empty possessions, and capitalized on the Bulldogs’ offensive imbalance.

For Mississippi State, the question isn’t effort. The closing run showed there’s fight left in this group. The issue is sustainability.

When Hubbard scored 20 in the first half, Tennessee adjusted its defense. That’s what ranked SEC teams do. They adapt.

The problem for MSU is what happens after the adjustment.

If opponents can key on one scorer without fearing consistent secondary damage, games like this become uphill climbs.

The Bulldogs grabbed rebounds during Tennessee’s lull. They found open shooters when the Vols overcommitted. But converting those chances consistently remains a work in progress.

And in the SEC, “work in progress” can translate to losses in February.

Bulldogs' Runs Not Big Enough to Catch Vols

Mississippi State’s inability to produce another double-digit scorer put pressure on every possession. The Volunteers didn’t need a knockout punch. They just needed steadiness.

Gillespie’s 18 points paced Tennessee without forcing the issue. Ament’s 16 came within the flow. Estrella’s 12 added balance.

By contrast, the Dawgs relied on bursts.

There was the tie at 25. There was the late 23-10 run. Between those, Tennessee owned the rhythm.

The 12-0 run in the first half — sparked by Achor’s three — proved decisive. It flipped momentum and forced MSU into catch-up mode the rest of the night.

Mississippi State never found the stretch that flipped it back.

For State fans, the silver lining is Hubbard’s competitiveness. Thirty-one points against a ranked SEC opponent isn’t empty production. It’s proof of capability.

But basketball arithmetic is stubborn. Thirty-one plus limited help often equals frustration.

The Bulldogs showed fight in trimming a 23-point deficit to single digits. That matters in a locker room. It builds belief. Yet the standings don’t award style points for late rallies.

As the SEC grind continues, MSU will need more than a one-man surge. It will need balance. It will need someone to join Hubbard in double figures. It will need earlier answers when opponents make their move.

Because in games like this, tied at 25 can turn into down 12 in a blink.

And climbing back takes more than one hot hand.

