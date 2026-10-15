STARKVILLE — Mississippi State basketball coach Chris Jans delivered a strong message about his team's culture during SEC Media Day, expressing confidence in a group he believes stands out above every roster he has coached throughout his career.

“Knock on wood, right now it's the best group of young men that I've ever had the privilege of coaching,” Jans said.

The statement comes as the Bulldogs prepare for the 2026-27 season following a disappointing 2025-26 campaign. Mississippi State finished 13-19 overall and 5-13 in SEC play, missing the postseason after reaching the NCAA Tournament in each of Jans' first three seasons in Starkville.

Now entering his fifth season with the program, Jans is hoping improved chemistry, new additions and leadership from returning players can help Mississippi State prove its doubters wrong.

Oct 14, 2026; Birmingham, AL, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Chris Jans speaks during the SEC Basketball Tipoff at Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chris Jans Praises Mississippi State's Team Chemistry

Jans, who said he is entering his 17th year as a head coach across different levels and his seventh school, emphasized the character of his current players during his SEC Media Day appearance.

The coach acknowledged that the season will ultimately determine how successful the group becomes, but he expressed excitement about the personalities and relationships developing within the locker room.

“We've had a lot of great stories going on. A lot of good kids. It's fun to be around them,” Jans said.

That optimism is particularly important for a Mississippi State team featuring several new faces. Building chemistry has been a major focus throughout the offseason as the Bulldogs work to establish roles and create a more consistent offensive identity.

Senior guard Josh Hubbard is expected to remain an important leader. Hubbard averaged 22.1 points per game last season, while Jayden Epps contributed 13.7 points per contest. However, Mississippi State struggled to find consistent production beyond its leading scorers.

The Bulldogs will need more balanced contributions if they hope to compete more effectively in one of college basketball's toughest conferences.

Oct 14, 2026; Birmingham, AL, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs guard RJ Johnson speaks during the SEC Basketball Tipoff at Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

R.J. Johnson Could Be a Major Addition for the Bulldogs

One player who immediately caught Jans' attention was transfer guard R.J. Johnson, who arrived from Kennesaw State.

Jans highlighted the work Johnson has put into transforming his body since joining Mississippi State, revealing that the guard has lost approximately 27 pounds.

“He's a big lead guard,” Jans said. “He's got a chance to be a big-time player for us.”

According to Jans, the physical transformation has made Johnson lighter on his feet and quicker, potentially helping him become a more effective playmaker.

Johnson's development could be significant for a Bulldogs team searching for additional offensive options. With Hubbard already established as a high-volume scorer, another reliable ball-handler could help Mississippi State create better opportunities and reduce the burden on its returning stars.

Mississippi State Looks to Prove SEC Predictions Wrong

Despite Jans' optimism, outside expectations remain a challenge. Mississippi State has been projected by many preseason predictions to finish near the bottom of the SEC standings, with most placing the Bulldogs 15th.

Mississippi State reached the NCAA Tournament in three consecutive seasons from 2022-23 through 2024-25, marking its third such streak in program history.

Jans now faces the task of restoring that momentum. His comments at SEC Media Day suggest he believes the foundation is in place, particularly with a group he considers the best collection of young men he has coached.

Sign up to our free Mississippi State on SI newsletter for daily updates on all things Bulldogs.