Jans makes contact with coveted St. Mary's transfer guard

Saint Mary’s transfer Jordan Ross has heard from these schools since hitting the portal, he told @LeagueRDY:



Washington

Mississippi State

Clemson

Gonzaga

Iowa

Vanderbilt

Kansas State

St John’s

Washington State

UNLV

Seton Hall



He averaged 8.3PPG, 3.1RPG and 2.6APG this… https://t.co/w00nQnjnGW pic.twitter.com/PA5zHvNV5J