Jans makes contact with coveted St. Mary's transfer guard
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State coaches have been in contact with Saint Mary’s transfer guard Jordan Ross, according to a report.
The former 4-star recruit is currently ranked as the No. 31 available player in the transfer portal by 247sports after playing the previous two seasons with the Gaels, starting all 35 games as a sophomore.
Ross became a focal point of Saint Mary’s offense by averaging eight points, three rebounds, and three assists on 27 minutes per game.
Other schools in the picture include power conference teams such as Washington, Clemson, Iowa, Vanderbilt, Kansas State, St. John’s and Seton Hall.
A California native, Ross signed with the Gaels as the No. 94 overall prospect, No. 15 among point guards and No. 5 player in the state of Arizona, according to 247sports.
Ross improved his overall shot making ability making 38% of his field goal attempts, 30% from three and 69% from the free throw line.
He scored a career-high 19 points against Arizona State in late November while making 6-of-15 shots from the floor, including a 4-of-5 mark from three.
In two games against SEC teams during this year’s NCAA Tournament, Ross scored 15 points, three rebounds and three blocks against Vanderbilt in a 59-56 victory.
He wasn’t as effective against Alabama but scored eight points and four boards.
Mississippi State signed a group of 4-stars who all rank in the top 150 of 247sports recruiting rankings led by Dallas shooting guard King Grace touted as No. 61 overall prospect.
The Bulldogs four-man transfer class leaves much to be desired after another tournament appearance under coach Chris Jans.
With the portal now closed, Jans’ staff have brought in small forward Amier Ali (Arizona State), center Quincy Ballard (Wichita State), point guard Ja’Borri McGhee (UAB) and power forward Achor Achor (Kansas State).
Ali has an opportunity to flourish in a system predicated on ruthless defense and streaky offense after coming off the bench for the Sun Devils.
The 6-foot-8, 175 pound small forward averaged six points and three rebounds per game including a 33% mark from three on 89 attempts.
He signed with Arizona State as a 4-star, No. 75 overall prospect nationally, per 247sports.
He chose the Sun Devils out of high school over offers from Ohio State, Florida State, Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, LSU and Mississippi State.
Ross was the second of four Gaels’ players to leave the program following its second round loss in the NCAA Tournament.
The California native chose St. Mary’s over Utah State, San Francisco, Oregon State, Cal Poly, Weber State, Washington State, Utah and Stanford.
The Bulldogs have lost eight players from this year’s team to the portal following the season including small forward Harrison Alexander, power forward KeShawn Murphy (Auburn), guard Riley Kugel (UCF), forward Adrian Myers, guard Jeremy Foumena (UCF), guard Martavious Russell, center Michael Nwoko (LSU) and Kanye Clary (Oklahoma State).
Mississippi State have missed out on several targets during the early stages of the offseason including MJ Collins (Utah State), Corey Washington (SMU), Sincere Parker (Memphis) and Malique Ewin (Arkansas).
Other players the Bulldogs have contacted who have yet to announce their next school are Syracuse center Eddie Lampkin and Charleston forward Ante Brzovic.