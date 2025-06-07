Jans using transfer portal to reconstruct Mississippi State roster in strategic way
Mississippi State coach Chris Jans has been busy like every other basketball coach in the country. That's the way things go now.
In the ever-evolving landscape of college basketball, has taken a careful approach to rebuilding the Bulldogs' roster. He's addressing key weaknesses while maintaining the defensive identity that has become the program's calling card.
Coming off their third straight NCAA appearance, the Bulldogs are focused on rebounding and perimeter shooting, two areas he needed to improve.
"We needed to get bigger and better on the glass," Jans said in a recent media session. "It's hard for me to admit because most of my teams have been really good in the rebounding department. But we felt like we had too many games where that was maybe a difference in the win/loss column."
The addition of 7-foot center Quincy Ballard, who shot an impressive 75.1% from the field while averaging 10 points and 9.2 rebounds at Wichita State last season, is hopefully the answer.
His presence gives the Bulldogs something they've lacked under Jans with a true rim protector who can anchor the defense while controlling the glass.
Jans also got a scorer out of the portal. Assuming, of course, Georgetown transfer Jayden Epps can fill that role. He averaged 18.5 points per game while shooting 76.3% from the free-throw line last season.
Epps' arrival should help alleviate the scoring burden on returning star Josh Hubbard, creating a backcourt that can challenge defenses.
The importance of Hubbard's return cannot be overstated.
The sophomore guard's decision to remain in Starkville after testing the waters provides some needed continuity and someone that knows the program. The chemistry between Hubbard and Epps could determine the Bulldogs' ceiling in 2025-26.
"Any time we can get someone that can elevate some of that pressure from Josh, maybe give us more space on the court with another guy that is a dual-threat like Josh is," Jans said. "They have some similarities that way."
The path to roster rebuilding all across the country is the current trend of modern college basketball trends.
Recent research on the transfer portal's impact suggests that successful programs must balance immediate impact transfers with people experienced in Jans' system returning.
Jans has done keeping key pieces like Shawn Jones while adding strategic transfers.
Jones, who will be the program's first four-year player under Jans, represents a increasingly rare commodity in contemporary college basketball.
"In this era that we are coaching in, to have a four-year player right off the bat is cool," Jans said. "It is not going to be the norm anymore and it will be the new exception."
The schedule that's been announced for the coming season has opportunities and challenges.
The Bulldogs have crafted a non-conference slate that should prepare them for SEC play while providing potential résumé-building victories on purpose.
An early-season neutral-site matchup with Iowa State highlights this approach, though Jans understands it will be more of a road environment given the proximity to the Cyclones' fanbase.
"Going to Iowa State the second game of the year on a neutral floor where their fanbase is obviously much closer than ours, that won't be a neutral feel," he said. "That will be a tough situation for us. But what a great opportunity to see where we are at early."
Yes, the priorities are basically the same they've always been. Getting new players is a little different these days because coaches have to blend young talent with some experience and hopefully retention in the program.
"To me, recruiting is 1A and scheduling is probably 1B in terms of success of your program," he said. "Not necessarily wins and losses but trying to put each particular team in a situation where we have a chance to be an at-large team."
Jans maintains his characteristic straight-forward approach to a season with some expectations. That's what going to the tournament in March on a regular basis brings.
That expectations have to translate into sustained effort and improvement.
Now he just needs to play a little longer in March.
That's the thing about expectations because people want to see things getting better. There's only one team at the end of the year that met expectations.
Jans just wants the Bulldogs to be closer to that spot.