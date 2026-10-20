Josh Hubbard Injury Update: Mississippi State Star Expected to Play Against Memphis

Mississippi State basketball received encouraging news regarding star guard Josh Hubbard, as head coach Chris Jans expects the preseason All-SEC selection to return to action Friday against Memphis. Hubbard missed Sunday's exhibition game against NC State because of a head injury but returned to practice Monday, putting the Bulldogs in a positive position heading into their next matchup.

Hubbard's potential return is significant for a Mississippi State team counting on his scoring ability and leadership this season. With the regular season approaching, the Bulldogs will hope their offensive centerpiece can get back on the court and build momentum before the games begin to count.

Josh Hubbard Injury Update: What Chris Jans Said

Jans provided an optimistic update on Hubbard's status Tuesday, explaining that the guard was making progress in his recovery.

"He's got a head injury but he's progressing back," Jans said. "He practiced non-contact yesterday, so at some point this week he'll be back full go. And the expectation is that he will play on Friday."

Although Hubbard has missed both of Mississippi State's exhibition opportunities so far, the coaching staff expects him to return against Memphis. His participation in non-contact practice represents a positive step, though his full return will depend on his continued progress.

Hubbard was present in Birmingham last week to represent Mississippi State at SEC Basketball Media Days. However, he was unavailable for the Bulldogs' 77-73 exhibition loss to NC State.

His absence was noticeable as Mississippi State struggled to find consistent perimeter shooting against the Wolfpack.

How Mississippi State Played Without Josh Hubbard

Mississippi State came close to earning a victory against NC State but ultimately fell short after several late-game mistakes. The Bulldogs also struggled from beyond the arc, finishing just 5-of-23 from three-point range.

Transfer guard TJ Simpkins provided an encouraging performance, scoring 20 points despite going 0-of-6 from three-point range. His ability to generate offense could become increasingly important as Mississippi State develops its backcourt rotation.

Still, Hubbard's return would give the Bulldogs another proven scoring threat and a player capable of creating opportunities when the offense stalls.

Without their leading offensive weapon available, Mississippi State had fewer options to stretch the floor and pressure the opposing defense. Hubbard's perimeter shooting and shot-creation ability could help address those concerns heading into Friday's exhibition.

Why Josh Hubbard's Return Matters for Mississippi State Basketball

Hubbard enters the season with considerable expectations after earning a spot on the preseason All-SEC first team. His recognition reflects his importance to Mississippi State's offensive plans and his standing among the conference's top players.

The Bulldogs will need Hubbard to be productive as they prepare for a competitive SEC schedule. His scoring ability can open opportunities for teammates, while his presence alongside Simpkins could give Mississippi State a more versatile backcourt.

Simpkins' performance against NC State also offers encouragement that the Bulldogs have additional offensive options. If he can consistently create shots for himself and others, Mississippi State could become less dependent on Hubbard to carry the entire scoring burden.

That balance will be particularly important when the Bulldogs face opponents capable of limiting their primary scoring threat.

Mississippi State Injury Report: Latest on Josh Hubbard

For now, the outlook surrounding Hubbard is encouraging. Jans expects the star guard to play against Memphis on Friday after returning to non-contact practice, although that remains an expectation rather than confirmation that he will be available.

Mississippi State fans will be watching for further updates as Hubbard progresses toward a full return.