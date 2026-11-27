Mississippi State said its goodbyes at Davis Wade Stadium last Saturday, when the seniors were sent off with a 34-16 win over Tennessee Tech, yet Friday's Egg Bowl could deliver a far more permanent farewell for a few familiar faces.

The stakes of the rivalry are refreshingly simple this year. A loss at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium drops the Bulldogs to 5-7 and would likely end the season, while a win earns bowl eligibility and one more game in December.

Nov 21, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs fans celebrates after a touchdown against Tennessee Tech during the second half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Several players have a lot riding on that outcome, though three stories stand out because of how differently each one could close.

Will Whitson's seven-year odyssey could end in Oxford

Few college careers have taken a longer road than the one edge rusher Will Whitson has traveled. The Cincinnati native began at Independence Community College in Kansas, the junior college made famous by Netflix's "Last Chance U," and played 21 games there over three seasons before moving on to Coastal Carolina, where he appeared in 13 games with nine starts in 2023. His journey began before most of this year's freshmen had even started high school.

Injuries limited him to four games in 2024, yet eligibility relief following the Diego Pavia ruling opened a door to Starkville.

He earned SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors in the 2025 opener, then tore his ACL in the second game after racking up 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks in six quarters, and the NCAA granted him a seventh season.

He has made every bit of it count, leading the team with 8.5 tackles for loss while adding a fumble-return touchdown against Vanderbilt and a safety against Auburn. A loss on Friday would end one of the most stubborn careers in college football.

Kyle Ferrie has rewritten the kicking record book

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Nov 21, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs kicker Kyle Ferrie (80) kicks a field goal against Tennessee Tech during the first half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Senior kicker Kyle Ferrie entered last week as the program's career leader in field goals, extra points, and total points, sitting seven points shy of 300. He went 2-for-2 on field goals against Tennessee Tech, drilling one from 48 yards and another from 36 as the first half expired, and added four extra points, so the 10-point afternoon pushed him past the milestone.

His streak of consecutive made extra points now stands at 104, a level of reliability that has made him one of the few constants in a turbulent season. On a day when Mississippi State figures to need every point it can scrape together, the most accurate leg in program history could be the difference. Kickers rarely get farewell tours, but Ferrie has earned one.

Kelley Jones faces an NFL fork in the road

Cornerback Kelley Jones isn't out of eligibility, which is precisely why his situation carries the most intrigue. The Clarksdale native is a redshirt junior with a year left, yet his NFL stock suggests Friday could be his final game in maroon. After redshirting in 2023, he started four games in 2024 before his breakout arrived.

Oct 3, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Kaleb Edwards (81) runs after a catch as Mississippi State Bulldogs cornerback Kelley Jones (1) makes the tackle during the third quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. said in November 2025 that Jones had a chance to be the top cornerback in the 2026 draft class, after a season in which he allowed the fewest receptions of any SEC cornerback and earned first-team All-SEC honors from PFSN. Jones came back anyway, landed on On3's midseason All-America first team, ranks seventh in the SEC with seven passes defended, and has started 24 consecutive games.

He explained the decision to return in July, and the reasoning hints at how much he believes his ceiling still has room to grow.

"I really believe I was just getting started last year," Jones said.

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