Former Mississippi State Basketball Player Picks Auburn
The transfer portal keeps on rolling.
Mississippi State lost a slew of men's basketball players through the transfer portal - and is getting a few of its own - and now there's salt rubbed in the wound.
Not only is tough guy forward KeShawn Murphy leaving the Bulldogs, he's going to SEC rival Auburn.
In football you can't go from one SEC school to another without sitting a year. That's not the case in basketball, as Murphy heads east to become a key part of a Final Four program that has to replace a few big parts of its own.
Murphy, an Alabama native, played three seasons for Mississippi State, but it wasn't until last year when he popped through averaging clsoe to 12 points per game with 7.4 rebounds.
Physical, he's a banger on the boards with his 6-10 size, and an occasional tone-setter with his power on the offensive glass for second chance shots. That's exactly what Auburn needs.
The Tigers are losing star Johni Broome - who averaged close to 19 points and 11 rebounds per game - and 6-11 powerhouse Dylan Cardwell from the front. There's a gaping hole to fill, and that's where Murphy comes in.
Against Auburn, Murphy and Mississppi State were 0-4. He scored 11 points with eight rebounds in a blowout loss in January, and was stuffed in the other two games in March scoring just two points with four rebounds in the two games.
Mississippi State is bringing in Quincy Ballard, a 6-11, 240-pound rebounding machine from Wichita State, but it still needs more big men.
They're coming.