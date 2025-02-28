Cowbell Corner

LSU vs Mississippi State Preview: Is it Get Right Night For the Bulldogs?

After getting blasted by Alabama, Mississippi State needs a big performance at home against a desperate LSU team. We break it all down in the game preview and prediction.

Pete Fiutak

Feb 25, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs forward KeShawn Murphy (3) dribbles against Alabama Crimson Tide guard Aden Holloway (2) during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images
Feb 25, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs forward KeShawn Murphy (3) dribbles against Alabama Crimson Tide guard Aden Holloway (2) during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images / Will McLelland-Imagn Images
In this story:

LSU vs Mississippi State: College Basketball Game Preview

Mississippi State is safely in the NCAA Tournament field, so all of this is to sell hot dogs and have a good time, but it would be really nice if the team could come up with something big against LSU.

Everything seemed fine with wins over Ole Miss and Texas A&M, and then the Bulldog defense took a nap against Oklahoma, and then the Sooners held Bama's beer as the Tide rolled up 111 against MSU on Tuesday night.

At 14-14, LSU's season ended right after Christmas, but it can throw a wrench into a few seasons with Kentucky and Texas A&M to close.

LSU vs Mississippi State: How To Watch

Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025
Game Time: 3:30 pm ET
How To Watch: SEC Network
Venue: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, MS
Teams: Mississippi State (19-9), LSU (14-14)
Fiu Bluesky 

Why LSU Will Win

LSU, start shooting threes and don't stop.

Mississippi State gave up 33 three-pointers over the last two games - 22 to Alabama. In the last 13 games the Bulldogs have allowed ten or more threes nine times and lost eight of those games.

It's not that the Bulldogs can't or won't D up; it's that other teams just keep firing away.

LSU made 13 in a win over South Carolina ten days ago, and before that hit Oklahoma with 11 from the outside - both were wins. If the Mississippi State energy isn't quite there, or if the Tiger shots start dropping right away, look out.

But ...

Why Mississippi State Will Win

Mississippi State is 0-7 on the year when allowing more than 84 points, and 2-9 when giving up 80 or more. This isn't a go-go LSU team that can manufacture a ton of points if the threes aren't dropping.

LSU is awful from the outside. It connects on 31% from three, the 75.6 point average is misleading - a whole lot of that came early - and Mississippi State is a different team in The Hump.

Oh yes, the Bulldogs have come up with their share of duds at home - Missouri and Florida enjoyed their respective stays so much MSU should've put mints on their pillows - but the energy should be back.

When this team's defensive playmaking ability kicks in, everything changes. There wasn't that bounce against Oklahoma or Alabama, but it should be at home.

LSU vs Mississippi State: Who Will Win?

At least for a Saturday afternoon, Mississippi State will look the part again.

LSU has just two wins in true road games five of the eight were double-digit dropkicks. Mississippi State doesn't have what it takes to hang with the elite - at least not at the moment - but it's about to get right in a cathartic win with lots of energy and a whole bunch of takeaways.

This won't make up for the performances in Tuscaloosa or Athens, but it'll be a start.

LSU vs Mississippi State Prediction

Mississippi State 78, LSU 66

feed

Published
Pete Fiutak
PETE FIUTAK

Notre Dame, Kansas, Illinois, and Mississippi State On SI. Publisher of CollegeFootballNews.com since 1998, writing more words about college football than any human ever. Worked for FOX Sports, USA TODAY, The Sporting News, and CBS Sports. America’s radio guest on ESPN, FOX, VSiN and several major market stations. Co-hosted shows on NFL Network, Big Ten Network, FOX Sports Radio, and for eight years was a talking head for Campus Insiders - now Stadium - including as an in-stadium co-host for the first four CFP National Championships. Heisman voter, FWAA Award winner, Doak Walker Award advisory board. Ordered by Keith Jackson to “call me Keith.” BlueSky @petefiutak.bsky.social and X @PeteFiutak

Home/Basketball