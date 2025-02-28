LSU vs Mississippi State Preview: Is it Get Right Night For the Bulldogs?
Mississippi State is safely in the NCAA Tournament field, so all of this is to sell hot dogs and have a good time, but it would be really nice if the team could come up with something big against LSU.
Everything seemed fine with wins over Ole Miss and Texas A&M, and then the Bulldog defense took a nap against Oklahoma, and then the Sooners held Bama's beer as the Tide rolled up 111 against MSU on Tuesday night.
At 14-14, LSU's season ended right after Christmas, but it can throw a wrench into a few seasons with Kentucky and Texas A&M to close.
LSU vs Mississippi State: How To Watch
Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025
Game Time: 3:30 pm ET
How To Watch: SEC Network
Venue: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, MS
Teams: Mississippi State (19-9), LSU (14-14)
Why LSU Will Win
LSU, start shooting threes and don't stop.
Mississippi State gave up 33 three-pointers over the last two games - 22 to Alabama. In the last 13 games the Bulldogs have allowed ten or more threes nine times and lost eight of those games.
It's not that the Bulldogs can't or won't D up; it's that other teams just keep firing away.
LSU made 13 in a win over South Carolina ten days ago, and before that hit Oklahoma with 11 from the outside - both were wins. If the Mississippi State energy isn't quite there, or if the Tiger shots start dropping right away, look out.
But ...
Why Mississippi State Will Win
Mississippi State is 0-7 on the year when allowing more than 84 points, and 2-9 when giving up 80 or more. This isn't a go-go LSU team that can manufacture a ton of points if the threes aren't dropping.
LSU is awful from the outside. It connects on 31% from three, the 75.6 point average is misleading - a whole lot of that came early - and Mississippi State is a different team in The Hump.
Oh yes, the Bulldogs have come up with their share of duds at home - Missouri and Florida enjoyed their respective stays so much MSU should've put mints on their pillows - but the energy should be back.
When this team's defensive playmaking ability kicks in, everything changes. There wasn't that bounce against Oklahoma or Alabama, but it should be at home.
LSU vs Mississippi State: Who Will Win?
At least for a Saturday afternoon, Mississippi State will look the part again.
LSU has just two wins in true road games five of the eight were double-digit dropkicks. Mississippi State doesn't have what it takes to hang with the elite - at least not at the moment - but it's about to get right in a cathartic win with lots of energy and a whole bunch of takeaways.
This won't make up for the performances in Tuscaloosa or Athens, but it'll be a start.
LSU vs Mississippi State Prediction
Mississippi State 78, LSU 66