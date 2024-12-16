Mississippi State Men's Basketball Just Misses Out On AP Top 25 Rankings
The Bulldogs should've been in.
It doesn't really matter, and of course these are just for show, but Mississippi State men's basketball just missed out on the Week 7 AP Top 25.
it was 25th last week, and while it was relatively unimpressive in wins over Prairie View and McNeese, the overall body of work has been enough to stay in the upper-class portion of this.
Okay, fine - being 26th and the first in the Others Receiving Votes is okay. Again, it's not a big deal, and if anything, it could be used as motivation with a huge game against Memphis coming up this weekend and the SEC season about to kick in big.
Michigan dropped ten spots down to 24, and Clemson fell nine spots. If anything, Those two should've moved out, Missouri - who just beat Kansas - should've moved up, and ...
Mississippi State is rolling right along. Again, that showcase game against the Tigers on CBS should be enough to get the love from the voters, and it could be a bit of a must-win considering how loaded the SEC is.
The conference has three of the top four teams, five of the top seven, and eight teams in the top 25 with the Bulldogs, Arkansas, and Missouri all in the top 28.
AP Top 25 Men's Basketball Rankings: Week 7
Others receiving votes: Mississippi State 158, Arkansas 151, Missouri 120, Baylor 115, Illinois 70, Drake 52, St. John's 50, Utah State 48, Pittsburgh 28, Maryland 24, West Virginia 19, Wisconsin 18, Oklahoma State 16, Arizona State 14, Creighton 12, North Carolina 9, Penn State 8, Indiana 7, Texas 3, St. Bonaventure 2
25 Clemson
24 Michigan
23 San Diego State
22 Dayton
21 Memphis
20 Michigan State
19 Cincinnati
18 UCLA
17 Ole Miss
16 Purdue
15 Houston
14 Oklahoma
13 Gonzaga
12 Texas A&M
11 UConn
10 Oregon
9 Marquette
8 Kansas
7 Florida
6 Alabama
5 Duke
4 Kentucky
3 Iowa State
2 Auburn
1 Tennessee