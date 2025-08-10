🇧🇪 Jayden Hodge with a tomahawk poster slam!



2007-born 6'6" forward had a strong start to the tournament, averaging 23 PTS, 8 REB, 20.5 EFF over the first two games. He is making an impact with his powerful rim attacks and physical presence. Impressive name from the 2026 class. pic.twitter.com/S82QTQO8aa