Mississippi State Struggles in Top 25 Matchup Against Florida
No. 22 Mississippi State Basketball added to the loss column following the defeat to No. 3 Florida on Tuesday.
The home crowd in Humphrey Coliseum kept the Bulldogs in the game at the end of the first half leading 34-33 going into the break.
Florida came out red hot to start the second half turning Mississippi State's one-point lead into a 16-point deficit in less than five minutes. The Gators hit their stride on offense and never looked back.
After a great first half and keeping the No. 3 team in the country on its toes, the Bulldogs fell apart. With more turnovers than points in the first five minutes of the second half, Mississippi State struggled to find an offensive rhythm against Florida's suffocating defense.
Josh Hubbard led the Bulldogs in scoring finishing with a team-high 19 points and six assists in 38 minutes. Hubbard continues to be the rock for this Mississippi State team but he can't do it all by himself.
KeShawn Murphy was the only other Bulldog in double-digits finishing with 18 points and a team-high 13 rebounds in 32 minutes.
The Gators finished with five players in double-digits including Denzel Aberdeen who finished with a team-high 20 points.
Thomas Haugh came off the bench and finished with 16 points in a team-high 37 minutes. Haugh was one rebound and two assists short of a triple-double.
Mississippi State falls to 17-7 overall and 5-6 in conference play while Florida improves to 21-3 overall and 8-3 in conference play.
Box Score Highlights:
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Josh Hubbard 19 PTS 6 AST
KeShawn Murphy 18 PTS 13 REB
Riley Kugel 7 PTS 4 REB
Florida Gators
Denzel Aberdeen 20 PTS 4 REB
Thomas Haugh 16 PTS 9 REB 8 AST
Walter Clayton Jr. 19 PTS 6 REB 6 AST