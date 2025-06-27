Mississippi State announces two more non-conference matchups
Mississippi State is returning to Tupelo, Miss. for the third-straight season and will look to remain undefeated in games at Cadance Bank Arena.
The Bulldogs are 6-0 all-time in games at the Tupelo arena. Their most recent win came against McNeese last season, 66-63.
The Bulldogs will face San Francisco on Sunday, December 7. The Dons have averaged 22.7 wins per season and earned back-to-back NIT appearances under fourth-year coach Chris Gerlufsen. It’ll be the first-ever meeting between Mississippi State and San Francisco.
Also on Friday, Mississippi State announced another non-conference game. The Bulldogs will face Alabama State on Monday, December 29 at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville. Mississippi State is 4-0 all-time against Alabama State with the most recent win coming in 2018 (96-58).
Earlier this week, the Bulldogs’ matchup for the Hall of Fame Classic in November were announced. They’ll open the tournament against Kansas State on November 20 and will face either Nebraska or New Mexico the following day.
The Maroon and White is led by Chris Jans who is one of four coaches in SEC history to amass at least 21 victories and guide his squad to a NCAA Tournament appearance during each of his first three seasons.
2025-26 Mississippi State Men’s Basketball Schedule
November 10 vs. Iowa State (at Sioux Falls, S.D.)
November 15 vs. Southeastern Louisiana
November 20 vs. Kansas State (Hall of Fame Classic, Kansas City)
November 21 vs. Nebraska/New Mexico (Hall of Fame Classic, Kansas City)
November 24 vs. New Orleans
November 28 vs. SMU
December 3 at Georgia Tech (ACC/SEC Challenge)
December 7 vs. San Francisco (at Cadance Bank Arena, Tupelo, Miss.)
December 16 vs. Long Island
December 20 vs. Memphis
December 29 at Alabama State