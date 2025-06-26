Mississippi State's Hall of Fame Classic opponent announced
Last week, Mississippi State learned its conference opponents for the upcoming 2025-2026 season and the Bulldogs learned a little more about their schedule Thursday morning.
Mississippi State will face Kanas State in its first game at the Hall of Fame Classic on November 20 in Kansas City, Mo. The game will tip off at 8:30 p.m. on Peacock. The Bulldogs will face either Nebraska or New Mexico in game the following day.
This is the first-ever appearance for Mississippi State in the Hall of Fame Classic and it’ll be the fifth-ever meeting between the Bulldogs and Wildcats. Kansas State leads the all-time series 3-1, but Mississippi State won the last meeting back in 2019, 67-61.
The Bulldogs are 2-0 all-time against Nebraska with the last meeting in 2018 that Mississippi State won 66-59. Mississippi State has never played New Mexico.
Last week, the SEC announced conference matchups and the exact days and game times are the only piece of Mississippi State’s schedule that hasn’t been announced.
Mississippi State is coming off a season that saw them post a 21-13 overall record and 8-10 in SEC play. The Bulldogs advanced to the NCAA Tournament lost after just one game.
2025-26 Mississippi State Men’s Basketball Schedule
November 10 vs. Iowa State (at Sioux Falls, S.D.)
November 15 vs. Southeastern Louisiana
November 20 vs. Kansas State (Hall of Fame Classic, Kansas City)
November 21 vs. Nebraska/New Mexico (Hall of Fame Classic, Kansas City)
November 24 vs. New Orleans
November 28 vs. SMU
December 3 at Georgia Tech (ACC/SEC Challenge)
December 16 vs. Long Island
December 20 vs. Memphis