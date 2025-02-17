Mississippi State Rising in College Basketball Rankings & NCAA Tournament Projections
What a difference one big win makes.
Mississippi State was stuck. It spent a month losing to the top teams in the SEC, and sputtering to get wins against the mediocre teams on the slate, and it was all starting to come apart. It started a run of three road games in four weeks with a date in Oxford against Ole Miss, and then ...
Boom.
One fantastic 81-71 win later, and now there's room to breathe with a rough run of Texas A&M, at Oklahoma, and at Alabama up next.
So where do the Bulldogs fit into the latest top college basketball rankings and where will they likely be seeded in the NCAA Tournament? Here we go going into Week 16 and before the battle with Texas A&M on Tuesday.
Mississippi State latest college basketball rankings
AP Top 25 Men's College Basketball Poll
This week: 21, Last week 22
USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
This week 23, Last week Not Ranked (26)
KenPom Rankings
This week 30, Last week 34
NCAA NET Rankings
This week 29, Last week 30
ESPN BPI Rankings
This week 34, Last week 33
CFN College Basketball Rankings
This week 26, last week 30
Mississippi State Consensus Ranking
This week 27.2, Last week 29.17
Mississippi State latest bracket projections
ESPN Bracketology (Joe Lunardi)
This week: 8 (this was before the Ole Miss win)
CBS Sports Bracketology (Jerry Palm)
This week: 6
FOX Sports (Mike DeCourcy)
This week: 7 (this was before the Ole Miss win)
CFN Bracket Projections
This week: 9, Last week: 9
Mississippi State Consensus NCAA Tournament Projection: 7.5
Mississippi State remaining schedule, projected final record
Texas A&M, Feb. 18
at Oklahoma, Feb. 22
at Alabama, Feb 25
LSU, March 1
Texas, March 4
at Arkansas, March 8
Mississippi State Current Record: 18-7
Mississippi State Projected Final Regular Season Record: 22-9