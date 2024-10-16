Mississippi State Basketball Picks Up Commitment: Morning Bell, October 16
Mississippi State basketball hasn’t yet played on the court, but the Bulldogs are already picking up wins.
The Bulldogs received a commitment Tuesday from four-star power forward Jamarion Davis-Fleming, according to On3.com. Davis-Fleming picked Mississippi State over LSU, Ole Miss and James Madison.
A 6-foot, 9-inch senior at Canton (Miss.) High School is the No. 98 overall player in On3’s 2025 rankings and the No. 1 ranked player in Mississippi in the 2025 On3 150.
He joins a Mississippi State class that already features three-star wing Cameren Paul, four-star guard King Grace, and JUCO big man Chol Machot.
Yesterday’s Mississippi State Results
No games played.
Today’s Mississippi State Schedule
No games scheduled.
Did You Notice?
Mississippi State women’s soccer is ranked No. 3 in the latest United Soccer Coaches Poll and TopDrawerSoccer Top 25 rankings and is No. 4 NCAA RPI. With a 12-1 overall record, the Bulldogs are just one win shy tying the school record for wins in a season. That could come Friday night at Ole Miss.
Daily Dose of Mike Leach
“Tracked a raccoon one time in the snow. I was in the neighborhood and I was just curious where this raccoon lived. There's some fresh raccoon tracks. He'd been digging at somebody's garbage.”