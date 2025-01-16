Mississippi State Men’s Basketball Schedule: Predictions for Remaining Games and Final Record
It’s been a strong season so far for Mississippi State basketball. Even after two straight losses in the SEC the team is 14-3, it’s almost certainly going to the NCAA Tournament, and it has the team to do some damage after getting knocked out by Michigan State in the first round last season.
But the SEC schedule is even more brutal than it was last season when the Bulldogs lost ten of their 18 regular season conference games before going on a nice run in in the SEC Tournament.
With the season at a bit of a crossroads, how does the rest of the schedule look? Here’s our quick thought and prediction on the rest of the Mississippi State men’s basketball slate.
Ole Miss, January 18
It’s must-win time for the Bulldogs after two straight losses. The Rebels are playing better than MSU, but home court matters just enough to get by.
Early Prediction: Lean MSU
at Tennessee, January 21
This could be desperation time for the Bulldogs if they lose to Ole Miss. Tennessee might have a problem with MSU’s style, but at home …
Early Prediction: Tennessee
at South Carolina, January 25
It’s a second road date in five days, but this about as easy as it gets the rest of the way for Mississippi State. If it’s okay to have a must-win road game in January, this is it.
Early Prediction: Lean MSU
Alabama, January 29
It’s a 9:00 pm tip-off on a Wednesday night in Starkville, and it’ll be an up-and-down firefight. This is when the Bulldogs start to pick things up a bit with a huge performance.
Early Prediction: Lean MSU
Missouri, February 1
Missouri will be rested with six days off, but it’s a second straight home game for the Bulldogs.
Early Prediction: MSU
at Georgia, February 8
Welcome do a Dawg fight (sorry) that should come down to the last possession. Mississippi State gets a full week off going into this.
Early Prediction: Lean MSU
Florida, February 11
The Bulldogs might be on a roll at this point and the Gators don’t have much time off after a road date at Auburn. It’s never right to predict an overtime game, but this might be just that on a Tuesday night.
Early Prediction: Toss Up, Slight Lean MSU
at Ole Miss, February 15
The Rebels get their revenge at home after dropping the earlier date in Starkville.
Early Prediction: Ole Miss
Texas A&M, February 18
There’s little turnaround time for the Bulldogs, but they should slip by. This it Texas A&M’s only road game in a three-week span.
Early Prediction: MSU
at Oklahoma, February 22
Oklahoma should be scratching and clawing at this point. It’ll be coming off a likely loss at Florida and needs this Saturday afternoon win.
Early Prediction: Lean Oklahoma
at Alabama, February 25
Mississippi State is good enough to hang with anyone left on the schedule after getting the road game at Auburn out of the way. It’s getting boatraced in this.
Early Prediction: Alabama
LSU, March 1
After a tough date at Bama, here’s were the Bulldogs start a strong finishing kick with an emphatic win.
Early Prediction: Mississippi State
Texas, March 4
It’s the final home game of the season on a Tuesday night. The Bulldogs will keep the momentum going from the LSU win.
Early Prediction: Mississippi State
at Arkansas, March 8
Arkansas will at best be very, very bubbly in the NCAA Tournament projections going into the home finale. Mississippi State will have a tournament bid locked up by now and will be looking ahead to the SEC Tournament.
Early Prediction: Lean Arkansas
Final Regular Season Arkansas State Men’s Basketball Prediction
Mississippi State should go 23-8. The high side would be 25-6, 20-11 would be the realistic floor if everything starts to collapse. Assume at least 20 wins with no issues getting into the NCAA Tournament.