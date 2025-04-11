Mississippi State Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker: Who Left, Who’s Coming In?
It’s been an interesting run for Mississippi State men’s basketball in the transfer portal. And it’s to be expected.
There are two ways to think about the portal in the new, modern era. Yes, it stinks to lose players you’ve watched grow, but on the flip side, it’s not like the Bulldogs were playing in San Antonio in early April.
There’s room to get better with the right mix, but first the team has to know where it stands. Here’s the current situation.
Mississippi State Basketball: Who’s In the Portal?
This doesn’t include Josh Hubbard, who declared himself eligible for the NBA Draft, but could still return if he’s not selected.
Kanye Clary
The 5-11 guard came in from Penn State and suffered a leg injury early on. He only played in seven games, and now he’s off to Oklahoma State.
Jeremy Foumena
Expected to be a big factor inside, the former Rhode Island Ram played jn just nine games and scored ten points with five rebounds.
Riley Kugel
This stings. The Swiss Army knife coming off the bench, Kugel was one of the SEC’s better all-around playmakers at times to go along with a strong defensive presence. Now he’s off to UCF.
KeShawn Murphy
A Bulldog from the start three years ago, the 6-10 rebounding machine averaged 11.7 points and five rebounds as a key part of the rotation. He’ll get a much bigger role wherever he lands.
Adrian Myers
He saw minimal action this season and scored just ten points, but he was a promising 6-6 swing player with plenty of upside.
Michael Nwoko
The 6-10 starter on the inside was good, but he wasn’t quite the factor he should’ve been - KeShawn Murphy was the stronger player on the boards. The former Miami transfer was okay in his one year, and now he’s off to LSU.
Martavious Russell
A two-year bench player for the Bulldogs, he only scored 41 points in his career. There’s promise, but the Bulldogs should be okay at guard.
Mississippi State Basketball: Who’s Joining the Fun?
This doesn’t take into account that the Bulldogs have a strong recruiting class coming in - that’s for another day.
Quincy Ballard
Ballard’s a nice get. The 6-11, 240-pounder makes up for the loss of Murphy and Nwoko, at least somewhat. He didn’t do much in two years at Florida State, but was strong in his third season at Wichita State last season averaging ten points, nine rebounds, and almost two blocks per game.
Ja’Borri McGhee
The UAB shooting guard came on late last season, finishing with over 11 points per game with enough assists and steals to matter - he can D up. He certainly won’t make up for the loss of Hubbard - if the star really does take off to the NBA - but he’ll be an instant factor in the rotation.