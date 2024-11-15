Mississippi State Coach Chris Jans on Recruiting Class: Morning Bell, November 15
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State basketball coach Chris Jans met with members of the media Thursday to talk about the recruits signed during the NCAA’s early signing period that started Wednesday.
Here’s what Jans had to say about his three newest Bulldogs:
On guard King Grace…
King Grace is someone that we identified early in the process and got to know he and his wonderful family. What I like most about him is that he’s got tons of talent, but his intangibles separate him from a lot of people his age. He’s a two-way player from the jump, already defends at a high level, and he's very coachable. I’ve watched him get coached hard and handle it well, which tells me he’s only going to improve.
On small forward Cameren Paul…
He’s got length and size, a big wing who still doesn’t quite realize his potential. He can make shots, get to the paint, and is a really nice kid. He and his family have been great to get to know throughout the recruitment process. We’re excited about him; he can be as good as he wants to be one day.
On Mississippi’s top-rated recruit Jamarion Davis Fleming…
He’s got a long reach, can run, and can make a defensive impact right from the start with his shot-blocking ability. Offensively, he’s emerging, and most importantly, he’s a wonderful kid. The quality of people joining our family is something that means a lot to me.
Did You Notice?
- Julia Lopez Ramirez, the back-to-back SEC Individual Champion, will be turning professional to compete in the final round of the LPGA Q-Series. She finishes her collegiate career with a scoring average of 70.63 in 105 total rounds, the lowest career scoring average in program history. Lopez Ramirez will now participate in the final qualifying round of the LPGA Q-Series on December 5-9 at Magnolia Grove Golf Club in Mobile, Alabama.
