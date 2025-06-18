Mississippi State facing new era under Sam Purcell in fourth season
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Entering his fourth year in Starkville, Purcell faces a different kind of spotlight with Mississippi State.
He has the challenge of rebuilding a roster nearly from scratch, all while the ground beneath NCAA basketball continues to shift.
“It’s the climate,” Purcell said earlier this week, referencing the turnover and uncertainty that have come to define college sports. “It’s the beauty of relationships, selling a vision, bringing people together as one and putting in work like we did last year and let’s get to the NCAA Tournament.”
The Bulldogs are coming off their third straight 20-win season, a stretch that included two NCAA Tournament berths and three postseason victories
The heart of last year’s squad has scattered, a reality that is becoming more common across the sport as the transfer portal reshapes rosters almost overnight.
Jerkaila Jordan, who averaged 16 points and nearly six rebounds per game, is gone. So are other key contributors, including Denim DeShields and Debreasha Powe, who transferred to rival Ole Miss.
For Purcell, replacing Jordan’s production is less about finding a single star and more about collective ambition.
“I don’t think you ever replace anybody, I just think you seize the opportunity,” he said.
He points to newcomers like Trayanna Crisp, a 12-point-per-game scorer at Arizona State and Chandler Prater, who has recovered from an Achilles injury.
“If we can have that mindset of hard work every single day,” Purcell said, “the collective effort can replace what someone like Jerkaila brought to the team and let’s see what type of team we can put on the floor.” Purcell said.
Prater, entering her final year, is expected to anchor the team on both ends of the floor. Purcell is optimistic about her role now that she’s fully healthy.
“She worked her way into the starting lineup and played one through four,” he said. “This year I’ve got a lot more height so we’re going to simplify it and keep her at the two and three and have less thinking and more playing.”
One of the biggest question marks for the Bulldogs is post play, especially after the graduation of center Jessika Carter, now with the New York Liberty.
Purcell is betting on Kharyssa Richardson, an explosive 6’2” transfer from Ole Miss with a strong freshman campaign at Auburn and Madison Francis, a heralded freshman currently competing for Team USA’s U19 squad.
“We might have a surprise for the media here in two weeks for another announcement,” Purcell said, hinting at continued roster moves.
The transfer portal’s impact has been profound.
Seven players from last year’s Mississippi State roster entered the portal, including several who played significant minutes. Purcell is frustrated by the length of the portal window.
“If there’s anything we can change about college basketball we need to shrink the transfer portal window,” Purcell said. “It’s too long. It is what it is, student-athletes have the right, but we need to shrink this so we can turn it over quickly and put a roster together.”
Despite the upheaval, Purcell is bullish on the character of this new group.
“The personalities of this group is really special,” Purcell said. “We sold them a vision now let’s see if we can’t get them to be the best individuals in the summer and when you get them as the best individuals, that’s how you build a team come September when official practices start.”
The Bulldogs’ approach this summer has also shifted. Purcell has empowered his staff, which now includes Samantha Williams as chief of basketball strategy and three former head coaches, to take on more responsibility in player development.
“I’m really focused on individual work and making sure that we have a healthy summer where we turn it over, fight and get out of our comfort zone and then we reel it in and come in September where we really try to put a team together,” Purcell said.
In the backcourt, Destiney McPhaul, who was the No. 1 junior college player in the country when recruited, is expected to take a leap forward. Her breakout performance against Missouri last season showcased her potential as a dynamic scorer.
“She’s put in great work and is off to a great start this summer,” Purcell said. “She’s a dynamic scorer and one who complimented Eniya (Russell) and Jerk and that’s someone I can see coming in with more shot opportunities and a larger role if she keeps it up this summer.”
Purcell’s message to his team is simple and that's attack the moment. He rejects the negativity that sometimes surrounds the changing nature of college sports.
“I watch a lot of stuff and read a lot of comments where people have a negative tone towards what’s going on but I don’t think negative gets you anywhere in today’s college business,” Purcell said. “You’ve got to adapt. You’ve got to be on the front edge and that’s why I’m excited to work at Mississippi State.”
As for the incoming freshmen, Purcell is eager to accelerate their development.
“My thing for them is yeah you’re a freshman, but as quick as we can take that label off, the better,” he said.
With open gyms twice a week and an emphasis on discipline, Purcell is banking on his young players to learn fast and contribute early.
Purcell does have an unflinching belief in his process and in the power of building a team.