Mississippi State gains commitment from All-Big Sky transfer
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State continues to add to its next roster with commitment No. 6 from the NCAA Transfer Portal Friday afternoon.
Montana State power forward Brandon Walker announced his commitment to the Bulldogs and fourth-year coach Chris Jans, according to a post on his Instagram account.
As a junior, Walker 's earned All-Big Sky honorable mention honors in each of his two seasons up north.
He averaged 15 points, five rebounds and two assists last season knocking down 53% of his attempts from the floor, career-high 39% from three but only 55% from the free throw line.
The 6-foot-7, 265 pound forward scored in double figures often over the past two seasons at Montana State. He averaged over 13 points per game along with four rebounds and one assist on his way to being named All-Big Sky Conference honorable mention honors.
A versatile forward, Walker enjoys initiating contact with defenders in the post en route to the basket where 69% of his shot attempts happen.
His massive frame at 265 pounds allows him to absorb physicality well with a focus on completing his task in each possession.
The Bobcats' offense ran through him as he recorded a 104.2 offensive rating and a near 36% usage rate.
For someone of his stature, Walker has exceptional handles with the ability to operate with the ball at the high post as either a crafty ball handler or distributor.
The Oak Cliff, Texas native began his playing career at Texas-Arlington 2022-23 in 2022-2023 where he appeared in 32 games with 12 starts averaging seven points and four rebounds per game.
Mississippi State's roster will look a bit different next season after Jans lost seven of his top eight scorers from last season.
The Bulldogs received a shot in the arm less than two weeks ago when superstar guard Josh Hubbard withdrew from the 2025 NBA Draft to return to school for his junior year.
Mississippi State's transfer portal class ranks just No. 75 at the Division I level with its six pledges and last among SEC teams.
Jans' will depend on the experience, toughness, physicality and legnth his roster brings next season guard Ja'Borri McGhee (UAB), combo guard Amier Ali (Arizona State), wing Achor Achor (Kansas State) and guard Jayden Epps (Georgetown).
Each of Mississippi State's transfer guards shoot the ball, including at least 31% or more from three last season at their previous stops.
The Bulldogs' freshmen class finished among the best in the country for 2025 at No. 12, according to 247sports composite rankings.
Headlined by 4-star and No. 60 overall prospect, King Grace, the 6-foot-5, 190 pound guard brings a dynamic skill set to the Bulldogs averaging nearly 21 points and four rebounds per game for Faith Family Academy squad as a senior.