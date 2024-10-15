Mississippi State’s Hubbard Named to All-SEC Team: Morning Bell, October 15
With the start of college basketball just a couple weeks away, preseason polls and honors are being handed out.
The AP Preseason Top 25 Poll was released Monday and the All-SEC preseason teams were announced yesterday.
Mississippi State’s Josh Hubbard was named to the Preseason All-SEC Second Team ahead of SEC Media Days later this week. Hubbard is coming off a freshman season that saw him score 17.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while winning the Bailey Howell Trophy, which is given to the state of Mississippi’s top collegiate men’s basketball player.
The Madison, Miss. native also set the single-season school record for three-pointers made by a freshman and overall (108). The 598 points he scored last season were the most-ever by a freshman in school history, too.
Mississippi State opens the 2024-25 season on November 4 at home against West Georgia.
