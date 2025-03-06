What Seed Will Mississippi State Get In the NCAA Tournament?
Mississippi State NCAA Tournament Seed Projection
It’s been a rocky run for the Mississippi State men’s basketball team, but it’s enjoying the love everyone has of all things SEC basketball, it has a few strong wins, and it’s a mortal lock to be in the NCAA Tournament with a decent seed.
But what will it be? What’s the best seed Mississippi State can get, and what’s the worst possible seeding scenario?
Mississippi State NCAA Tournament Resumé
The Bulldogs haven’t been able to find any semblance of consistency in the SEC. It has an 8-9 conference record, lost three of its last four, six of its last ten, and it can’t seem to put it all together.
However, back-to-back wins over Ole Miss and Texas A&M in mid-February saved the season. That, along with non-conference wins over Memphis and metric-friendly McNeese helped in the rankings. There aren’t any truly awful losses, and beating SMU, Pitt, South Carolina, and Vanderbilt add up.
Mississippi State Rankings
The Bulldogs have hovered around the low end of the AP and Coaches Top 25 all season. They’re currently 33rd in the NET rankings with seven Quad 1 wins, more than Duke, Wisconsin, and St. John’s. They’ve settled in around the 30s in the KenPom rankings, currently at 32.
Mississippi State Best Possible NCAA Tournament Seed
6. The ten losses are a bit much, but if the Bulldogs win the SEC Tournament all bets are off and they’d likely move up to the 4. That’s a huge reach; at 5 would be more likely. Realistically, if they can beat Arkansas on the road on Saturday and win a game or two in the SEC Tournament, a 6 would be strong.
Mississippi State Worst Possible NCAA Tournament Seed
9. It would take something big from other teams around the 6-to-9 seed range for Mississippi State drop this far, but if it loses ugly to Arkansas and makes an instant exit in the SEC Tournament, a 9 is possible.
Mississippi State’s NCAA Tournament Seed Will Be …
7. Jerry Palm of CBS has the Bulldogs as a 6, Mike DeCourcy of FOX Sports has them as a 7, and Joe Lunardi of ESPN also has them at a 7. Realistically, they’ll be a 7 or 8. They’ll be 7 if they win at least one more game before the tournament, an 8 if they flame out.