Mississippi State Opens SEC Tournament Against Last Team It Beat

Mississippi State ended the regular season on a five-game losing streak and will head to the SEC Tournament in Nashville as the No. 13 seed.

It’s almost too-fitting that the Bulldogs will face the last team they recorded a win against, No. 12-seed Auburn.

𝗡𝗲𝘅𝘁 𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗽: 𝗡𝗮𝘀𝗵𝘃𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲 pic.twitter.com/kiIvj4u1UB — Mississippi State Men's Basketball (@HailStateMBK) March 8, 2026

The Bulldogs’ only chance at going to the NCAA Tournament is a miracle run to a SEC championship, but others teams have more realistic scenarios. Like, Auburn for example.

The Tigers are on the tournament bubble and need a win or two to ensure it gets an invitation to the big dance. Mississippi State can’t change it’s own future, but it can spoil Auburn’s with a first round win.

Here’s what happened last time the two teams met.

Last Meeting: February 18, 2026

Mississippi State outlasted Auburn 91-85 behind a record‑setting night from Josh Hubbard, who poured in 46 points and hit a school‑record 10 threes.

Hubbard set the tone early, knocking down three quick triples as the Bulldogs built a 21-6 lead and later stretched it to 49-33 at halftime.

Auburn chipped away after the break, eventually taking its first lead at 64–63 with under nine minutes left and pushing ahead 80-73 with 3:56 remaining.

But Hubbard dragged MSU back. He tied the game at 82-82 on a fastbreak layup, then answered an Auburn free throw with his 10th three to put State up 85-83. From there, the Bulldogs leaned on their defense, stacking key stops before Ja’Borri McGhee and Shawn Jones Jr. iced it at the line.

Here’s the full SEC standings and tournament schedule for the upcoming week in Nashville.

Final SEC Standings

1. Florida, 16-2

T2. Alabama, 13-5

T2. Arkansas, 13-5

T4. Vanderbilt, 11-7

T4. Tennessee, 11-7

T4. Texas A&M, 11-7

T7. Georgia, 10-8

T7. Missouri, 10-8

T7. Kentucky, 10-8

10. Texas, 9-9

11. Oklahoma, 7-11

12. Auburn, 7-11

13. Mississippi State, 5-13

T14. South Carolina, 4-14

T14. Ole Miss, 4-14

16. LSU, 3-15

SEC Tournament Schedule

Wednesday Game 1: LSU vs Kentucky, 11:30 a.m.

Game 2: Mississippi State vs Auburn, 2 p.m.

Game 3: Ole Miss vs Texas, 6 p.m.

Game 4: South Carolina vs Oklahoma, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday Game 5: Game 1 Winner vs Missouri, 11:30 a.m.

Game 6: Game 2 Winner vs Tennessee, 2 p.m.

Game 7: Game 3 Winner vs Georgia, 6 p.m.

Game 8: Game 4 Winner vs Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.

Friday Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs Florida, 12:00 p.m.

Game 10: Game 6 Winner vs Vanderbilt, 2 p.m.

Game 11: Game 7 Winner vs Alabama, 6:00 p.m.

Game 12: Game 8 Winner vs Arkansas, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday Game 13: Game 9 Winner vs Game 10 Winner, 12:00 p.m.

Game 14: Game 11 Winner vs Game 12 Winner, 2:30 p.m.