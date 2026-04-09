Mississippi State’s First Portal Addition Solves a Big Problem

Mississippi State did not waste any time addressing one of its biggest offseason needs.

The transfer portal opened Monday and by Wednesday, the Bulldogs had their first commitment.

UAB guard Cali Smallwood visited Starkville, liked what she saw, and decided her final college season would be played in maroon and white.

It is an important pickup for Sam Purcell.

Mississippi State returns its two leading scorers in Madison Francis and Favour Nwaedozi, but they were also the only Bulldogs to average double figures last season. The offense needed another reliable scoring option, especially one who could stretch the floor. Smallwood checks that box.

JUST IN: Mississippi State women's hoops has its first transfer portal commitment of the cycle.



UAB sharpshooter Cali Smallwood tells me she's transferring to Starkville and will play with her sister and incoming freshman Lani Smallwood next season. Averaged 14 points and made… pic.twitter.com/rHs874VpGI — Robbie Faulk (@robbiefaulk1878) April 8, 2026

She averaged 14.7 points per game at UAB and led the Blazers in scoring. She also shot 42 percent from three and knocked down 93 threes.

Mississippi State struggled from deep last season (32% from beyond the arch), and adding a proven perimeter shooter changes the geometry of the offense.

More spacing means more room for Nwaedozi to work inside and more driving lanes for Francis. Smallwood’s shooting alone makes her a valuable addition.

Purcell has built a reputation as an energetic recruiter who knows how to identify fits for his system. Smallwood fits both the need and the style. She is also an elite free throw shooter at 95 percent, which never hurts in close SEC games.

There is also a personal angle that makes this commitment even better for the program.

Smallwood will get to play her final season alongside her younger sister, Lani, who is signed in Mississippi State’s incoming class. The two played together in high school and thought that chapter was closed. Now they get one more run together, this time in the SEC.

Smallwood already knows what she is stepping into.

Francis and Nwaedozi had big freshman seasons and will be the focal points again. Adding a veteran scorer who understands how to play off them gives Mississippi State a more balanced lineup and a better chance of returning to the NCAA Tournament.

The Bulldogs needed shooting. They needed another scorer.

They needed someone who could take pressure off their young stars. Smallwood brings all of that, plus a family reunion on the court.

For a first portal addition, it is hard to find a cleaner fit.

Mississippi State Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker

Women

Incoming

Cali Smallwood, 5-9, G, Jr. (UAB)

Outgoing

Awa Fane, 5-8, G, Jr.

Nataliyah Gray, 6-3, F, Fr.

Rocío Jiménez, 6-7, C, R-So.

Saniyah King, 5-7, G, So.

Jaylah Lampley, 6-2, Fr.

Men

Outgoing