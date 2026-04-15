Mississippi State's Josh Hubbard Sets Record With Third Howell Trophy Win

Mississippi State didn’t make it to a historic fourth-straight NCAA Tournament, but some history has been made this season.

Josh Hubbard just became the first three‑time winner of the Bailey Howell Trophy, and that’s not a small footnote. In the 22 year history of the award, no one else has pulled it off.

𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗜𝗡 𝗠𝗜𝗦𝗦𝗜𝗦𝗦𝗜𝗣𝗣𝗜 🏆



Josh Hubbard wins his 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙧𝙙-𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙨𝙚𝙘𝙪𝙩𝙞𝙫𝙚 Howell Trophy!#HailState | @jhubb_3 pic.twitter.com/Im654MI1ic — Mississippi State Men's Basketball (@HailStateMBK) April 15, 2026

Plenty of great players have won it once. A handful have won it twice. Hubbard now stands alone.

The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame made it official Wednesday at the Golden Moon Casino, where Hubbard was announced as this year’s winner over fellow finalists Tylik Weeks of Southern Miss and Daeshun Ruffin of Jackson State.

Honestly, it would have been hard to justify anyone else. Hubbard has been the best college basketball player in Mississippi for three straight seasons, and this year only widened the gap.

His junior season was the kind of year that forces voters’ hands.

Hubbard averaged 22.1 points per game, the highest by a Mississippi State player since Jeff Malone in 1982‑83. He dropped two 40‑point games in SEC play, including a 46 point explosion against Auburn that ranks as the second‑highest scoring game in program history.

He now owns the record for most points ever scored by a Bulldog against an SEC opponent.

And the career numbers are already piling up. Hubbard is fourth on Mississippi State’s all‑time scoring list.

He holds the program’s game, season, and career records for made threes. He has scored more points than any SEC player this century. He’s been All‑SEC every year he’s been on campus.

At this point, the résumé reads like someone who’s been around for five years, not three.

That’s what makes this third Howell Trophy feel less like a surprise and more like a natural checkpoint in a career that keeps accelerating.

Hubbard has been the face of Mississippi State basketball since the moment he arrived, and he’s only gotten better.

Back-to-back seasons with NABC honors for Hubb 📞 pic.twitter.com/CCmOtDsLEh — Mississippi State Men's Basketball (@HailStateMBK) March 17, 2026

Now the next question is whether he tests the NBA waters again.

Hubbard declared last year before withdrawing, and the early‑entry deadline is April 26. He has time to decide. Mississippi State fans will wait that one out.

But today isn’t about decisions or deadlines. It’s about history. It’s about a player who keeps raising the bar and now owns a piece of Mississippi basketball history that no one else can claim.

Three Howell Trophies. Three seasons. One name at the top of the list.

Josh Hubbard didn’t just win again. He set a new standard.