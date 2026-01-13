Mississippi State’s young roster meets the SEC’s elite

Mississippi State women’s basketball team is in the middle of what’s the most difficult part of its schedule.

The Bulldogs are three games into a seven-game stretch of games against ranked SEC teams that doesn’t end until the calendar flips to February.

It’s a brutal stretch for a young Mississippi State team that lost just once in non-conference play and won its first SEC game against Auburn. But the Bulldogs knew this was coming and are just taking it one game at a time.

“It starts with a 1-0 mentality. You can’t look at the big picture. You have to focus on one game at a time,” Mississippi State coach Sam Purcell said at his Tuesday press conference. “At the same time, this team doesn’t return a lot of experience, so part of my job is educating them on what it really takes to win at this level.”

In case you’ve forgotten, there are only two Bulldogs who returned from last year’s team, Destiney McPhaul and Kharyssa Richardson. The leading scorers are both in the first year in Starkville and one is a true freshman (Madison Francis). Another true freshman, Jaylah Lampley, is averaging 22.9 minutes a game.

Mississippi State is a very young team and is learning what life in the SEC is like on the fly. That flight’s not ending any time soon. In fact, it’s probably gaining altitude this week.

The Bulldogs host No. 5 Vanderbilt, one of three undefeated teams left in the country (Texas Tech and UConn), on Thursday.

“They have great pieces, they’re well-coached, and they always have a plan,” Purcell said. “That’s the SEC – elite players, elite coaching.”

The Commodores boast one of the best offenses in the SEC, led by one of the best players in the entire nation in Mikayla Blakes.

Blakes, a sophomore, is third in the nation with 24.9 points per game. As a team, the Commodores are averaging 83.3 ppg, which ranks 11th in the nation. Blakes’ scoring average is an improvement upon last season, which is a scary prospect if she continues to get better.

“Great players get better, and it’s been really cool to watch her growth. I honestly don’t think she ever gets tired, and that speaks to her work ethic and what she’s doing behind the scenes,” Purcell said. “She’s moving without the ball, her teammates believe in her, and when a kid stays at a school, you see that identity form. That’s why Vanderbilt is 17–0 and playing at such a high level. She’s one of the best players in the country, no question.”

This is the SEC at its most unforgiving, and Mississippi State is getting a full introduction.

Hosting an undefeated Vanderbilt team is just the next checkpoint in a stretch designed to test depth, discipline and belief.

For a young Bulldogs squad, the wins may not come easily but the experience gained now could shape what they become by March.

How to Watch: No. 5 Vanderbilt at Mississippi State

Who: No. 5 Vanderbilt Commodores (17-0, 4-0 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-4, 1-3 SEC)

When: 5:30 p.m., Thursday

Where: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Miss.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Vanderbilt leads the all-time series 37-25

Last Meeting: Mississippi State 85, Vanderbilt 77

Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to No. 16 Ole Miss, 93-68

Last time out, Commodores: def. Texas A&M, 91-51

Mississippi State Top Performers

Points: Madison Francis/Favour Nwaedozi, 13.6 ppg

Rebounds: Favour Nwaedozi, 10.4 rpg

Assists: Destiney McPhaul, 64 (4.0 avg.)

Steals: Destiney McPhaul, 32 (2.0 avg.)

Blocks: Madison Francis, 49 (3.1 avg.)

Vanderbilt Top Performers

Points: Mikayla Blakes, 24.9 ppg

Rebounds: Sacha Washington, 7.9 rpg

Assists: Aubrey Galvan, 111 (6.5 avg.)

Steals: Mikayla Blakes, 61 (3.6 avg.)

Blocks: Aiyana Mitchell, 23 (1.4 avg.)

